The production will run Tuesday, September 5th at 5pm, Monday, September 11th, and Tuesday, September 12th at 6:30pm.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Julia VanderVeen to Bring Absurd Clown Comedy MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH to Cannonball, Philly Fringe

Julia VanderVeen will present "My Grandmother's Eyepatch," as part of the Cannonball/Philly Fringe festival, taking place at Fidget Space, 1714 North Mascher Street, September 5th at 5pm, September 11th and 12th at 6:30pm and featuring herself.

What happens when an idiot leads a memorial service for a long-deceased family member? In this off-the-wall-comedy, comedian, improvisor, and clown Julia VanderVeen leads the audience through wild stages of grief as she attempts to honor her long dead Grandmother. Winner of "Best of the Fest" Orlando Sentinel and "Best Solo Show-Comedy" Orlando Fringe 2023,“Best Solo Clown” and “EstroGenius” awards in the 2022 FRIGID NYC Festival, “My Grandmother's Eyepatch” absurdly examines what happens when a memorial service goes seriously wrong - helping us appreciate our own humanity. The one-hour show is part of Cannonball/Philly Fringe Festival's lineup and plays Tuesday, September 5th at 5pm, Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th at 6:30pm

My Grandmother's Eyepatch

Performed by Julia VanderVeenDirected by Isaac Kessler

Original Direction and Concept: Aitor Basauri

Performance Dates: Tuesday, September 5th at 5pm, Monday, September 11th at 6:30pm, Tuesday, September 12th at 6:30pm

Location: Fidget Space, 1714 North Mascher Street

Tickets: $25 or PWYC at Click Here

The running time is 60 minutes.

Julia VanderVeen is a New York city based actor, clown, and teacher. Her one woman show, My Grandmother's Eyepatch, has toured nationally and internationally, where it has been met with much acclaim. Julia has toured much of the globe performing, from Alaska to the Mediterranean, and has also been seen in your own home, selling dairy items on TV. She resides in New Jersey with her husband, her two cats, and her ambitious plant collection. www.juliavanderveen.com

Isaac Kessler has been performing, writing, and producing comedy for over 15 years. He is an internationally-acclaimed and multiple Canadian Comedy Award nominee (2012/14/15/19), nominated as Best Male Improviser in 2015. He is one half of the award winning improv/clown/sketch juggernaut 2-MAN NO-SHOW alongside his comedic soulmate Ken Hall. For the past 11 years, Isaac's training has focused on Clown, Mask, Idiot Work, Bouffon, and LeCoq-based Physical Theatre with world-renowned instructors Philippe Gaulier, Paola Coletto, John Gilkey, Dr. Brown, and Aitor Basauri of Spymonkey fame. He is oh so very pleased to direct Julia in her solo show, and Victoria Watson Sepejak in their solo show also in the festival, "Rivulus Poems for God." Please follow him on TikTok (@djmenorah) to see dumb fun stuff. 

Aitor Basauri is an acclaimed teacher of clown and founding member of world-renowned Spymonkey. Directing credits include: 'Lily & Marlene' for La Dinamica (Spain 2015); 'Looking for Duende' for Teatro Entre Escombros (Spain 2015); 'Hondycops' for Squadra Sua (Czech Republic 2015); 'Ferucchio Peru is Extraordinaire' for Leebo Luby (UK 2015); Manifest Destiny (New York 2015). Director of physical comedy for Chichester Festival Theatre's 'Mack & Mabel' (2015) starring Michael Ball.

Photo Credit: Maya Jackson


Recommended For You