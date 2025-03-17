Jennifer Childs And Tony Braithwaite To Reunite For 1812 Productions' LET'S PRETEND WE'RE MARRIED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia theatre legends Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs will reunite on stage for the return of their popular 2013 production Let's Pretend We're Married, a delightful cabaret presented by 1812 Productions. Running from April 2 through April 13, 2025, this show offers an entertaining exploration of the wedded bliss (and occasionally, the chaos) that accompanies married life.

With a perfect blend of original and vintage material, Let's Pretend We're Married is packed with songs that span the spectrum of love-from the romantic to the risqué. Featuring hits from iconic writers such as Irving Berlin, Captain and Tennille, and more, this production promises an evening of joy, music and unforgettable humor.

The dynamic duo, Braithwaite and Childs, who have wowed 1812 audiences over the years with six cabaret shows, will guide the audience through a playful journey that includes routines by classic married comic duos like George Burns and Gracie Allen, a modern twist on the classic Newlywed Game, and a set from everyone's favorite cruise ship performers, TB and Jenny. The show culminates with one lucky couple being invited to renew their vows on stage in a joyous, comedic ceremony.

Let's Pretend We're Married offers a hilarious and heartwarming take on the ups and downs of marital life, creating a fun and festive environment for all. Whether you're newlyweds, long-time lovers, or just a fan of great music and comedy, this cabaret is sure to leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Open Caption Performances will take place on Friday, April 11th at 7pm and Saturday, April 12th at 2pm.

Comments