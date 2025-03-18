JANUARY 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection Coming to Simpatico Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



January 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection invites audiences to reimagine January 6th as a day of celebration, not division. Written and performed by Iraisa Ann Reilly, this groundbreaking interactive one-woman show, presented by Simpatico Theater, takes center stage in a workshop presentation at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake from April 8 through April 27, 2025.

In this 90-minute workshop production, Reilly shares a deeply personal story of growing up in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, where the Latiné community gathered every year on January 6 to celebrate the Feast of Los Reyes Magos. Drawing from her own experience, Reilly recounts the epiphany she had at the 1998 celebration-a moment that would alter the course of her life forever.

As she reflects on four years' worth of celebrations, January 6... invites audiences into the rich culture and language of Reilly's community. Reilly introduces her family and the people who shaped her upbringing, all while exploring themes of tradition, identity, and belonging. Directed by Estefanía Fadul, the show blends personal storytelling, interactive elements, and cultural celebration in a way that transforms January 6th from a date of national conflict into one of personal remembrance and joy.

This developmental production offers audiences a unique opportunity to engage with the piece and help shape its future. The performance will also be part of the creative process, as audience feedback will be integrated into future iterations of the show.

The Production Team includes Jessica Beaver (Stage Manager); J. Dominic Chacon (Lighting Designer); Natalia de la Torre (Costume Consultant); Damien Figueras (Sound Designer); doug greene (Props and Scenic Design); Taj Rauch (Video and Projections); Kereni Sanchez and 10th Floor Productions (Production Manager); and Divinia Shorter (Dramaturg).

Comments