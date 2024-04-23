Idina Menzel To Bring TAKE ME OR LEAVE ME TOUR to Hershey Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer Idina Menzel will brig her “Take Me or Leave Me Tour,” to Hershey Theatre on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8 p.m.

The “Take Me or Leave Me Tour” kicks off in Seattle, Wash., on July 19 with dates through mid-August, including a visit to The Sweetest Place On Earth. The shows will feature fan favorites from throughout Menzel's illustrious career, showcasing iconic hits from “Wicked,” “Rent” and newer music from her electrifying dance album “Drama Queen.”

ABOUT Idina Menzel

Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical “Rent.” Her career continued to take off as she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch in the smash-hit musical “Wicked.” Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar-winning film “Frozen.” The film's song “Let It Go,” voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Written Song for Visual Media.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.IdinaMenzel.com.