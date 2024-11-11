IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE THE MUSICAL Announced At The Shawnee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will be cozying up their stage this winter with It's A Wonderful Life, The Musical, from November 23rd through December 22nd, 2024.

Directed by Ryan Cook, with assistant director Sarah McCarroll, this heartwarming, inspirational musical stars veteran top talent from The Poconos, including George Kovarie as George Bailey, Ken McMullen as Clarence, Megan Fry as Mary Hatch Bailey, and Johanna Gelbs as the alternate for Mary Hatch Bailey. This delightful rendition also features Dante Giammarco as Mr. Potter/Joseph's Voice, Mike Morano as Uncle Billy/Franklin's Voice, Alex DiDuca as Harry Bailey, Rachel McDaniel as Violet Bick, Stephen Hellman as Pop Bailey/Bert, Lorenzo Cascia as Mr. Martini, and Angelo Revilla as Mr. Gower/Ernie.

Based on the the beloved 1946 film, It's A Wonderful Life, this uplifting musical faithfully follows George Bailey through his childhood dreams and aspirations to his midlife setbacks and disappointments, as he embarks upon an existential journey of self discovery, while he ponders whether or not his life has had any significant meaning and impact on those around him. Cinematically scored and theatrically staged, this beautiful adaptation breathes musical life into a timeless classic, while retaining the warmth, humor, and pathos of the original. This rendition is sure to become a new holiday favorite for devotees and newcomers alike.

Based on the story, The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern, this charming and captivating production showcases many talented performers that audiences have come to know and love, including Sarah McCarrol as Cousin Tilly, Midge McClosky as the alternate of Cousin Tilly, David Berger as Pete Bailey, Jules Gindraux as Mayor, Sally Hendee as Mom Bailey, Liam Rosales as Mr. Potter's Goon, and Robert Cooney as Ensemble. This beloved musical will also feature Maelynn McCormick as Janey Bailey, Evelyn McCormick as Zuzu Bailey, Cara McCormick as the alternates for Janey Bailey and Zuzu Bailey, and Blake Porcano as Tommy Bailey.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for It's A Wonderful Life, The Musical, features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Ryan Cook as director, Sarah McCarroll as assistant director, Barbara Beltz as costumer, Susan McCann as stage manager, Luke Leonard as sound technician, Liam Rosales as backstage crew, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Comments