Hedgerow Theatre Extends THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY

Hedgerow Theatre Company (Media/Rose Valley, PA) gets into a family-friendly summer of fun with The World According to Snoopy. The run was to close on July 31. However, toe-tapping musical brings together the entire cast of characters from Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip "Peanuts" has added a performance Saturday August 6 at 12 noon and Sunday August 7 at 2 p.m. This mainstage production for audiences of all ages has also been Barrymore recommended.

The World According to Snoopy, the sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, boasts a wonderful score full of memorable songs as well as many moments of Charles Schulz's Peanuts wisdom. "The Peanuts characters have been a part of my life since I was a child in the 1970s," reflects Peter Reynolds, who helms this production as Director. "I had Snoopy memorabilia everywhere. What a pleasure to tell the story of Snoopy and his friends as they navigate the world." Reynolds returns to Hedgerow having previously directed Tartuffe and notes, "We are so excited to bring this delightful musical to Hedgerow audiences."

Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci celebrates, "It is a great joy to fill our intimate venue with the sizable talents of this dynamic cast! Their voices and energy leap from the stage." Having experienced the production first as a young audience member years ago, Bramucci shares, "it is a delightful production to welcome in audiences of all ages - those of us who grew up with the Peanuts comic strip, the television specials or the movie, and our children and grandchildren who may be new to these characters - including those for whom this may be their very first musical!"

The production features emerging and seasoned professionals alike, including some recent graduates and current college students of the region making their Hedgerow debut. The cast includes: Ben Carino ("Woodstock"), Claire May ("Sally"), Aidan McDonald ("Charlie Brown"), Maria Mohajir ("Lucy"), Chris Monaco ("Linus"), Emily Sampson ("Peppermint Patty"), and Jay Thien Nguyen as the beloved beagle, "Snoopy."

Bringing this production to life are returning Hedgerow designers Bless Rudisill for lighting (Cowboy Versus Samurai), Sammy Hurley for sound (A Christmas Carol), and new Hedgerow artists including Stephen Wiseley for scenic design, Rebecca Kanach for costume design. The production features Shannon Murphy's choreography and Cristina Dinella Makowicz's musical direction and accompaniment. Eilis Skamarakas draws together the team as Stage Manager and Danielle Marino returns as Production Manager.

Hedgerow welcomes audiences to its bucolic campus, where patrons may bring and enjoy a picnic lunch or snack by the grass and creek in front of the theatre before or after performances.

The World According to Snoopy runs at Hedgerow Theatre from July 13th-August 7. Hedgerow Theatre is located at 64 Rose Valley, Rd, Media, PA 19063.