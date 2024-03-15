Hayden Christensen Added To STAR WARS Roster At FAN EXPO Philadelphia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star Wars may have transformed May 4th into an intergalactic holiday, but nowhere will the force be greater this year than at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. And today's announcement that Hayden Christensen, who has portrayed "Anakin Skywalker" in several iterations of the franchise over two decades, has been added to the standout alliance of stars attending the pop culture extravaganza, only makes that celebration even bigger.

Christensen joins a lineup of the first order which includes Joonas Suotamo (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Solo and more), Emily Swallow and Gina Carano ("The Mandalorian"), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dennis Lawson (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), Rosario Dawson, Diana Lee Inosanto, Eman Esfandi and Natasha Liu Bordizzo of "Ahsoka," Ashley Eckstein ("The Clone Wars") and Cameron Monaghan ("Star Wars Jedi").

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will also feature a variety of comics creators who have written and drawn many favorite stories over the past half century, exhibitors featuring classic and unique pieces from the thousands of memorable characters and scenes that Star Wars and all of its offshoots have produced, and programming panels and special events to help fans across any empire show their love of one of pop culture's most enduring series.

The Star Wars guests supplement a standout FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity roster that includes Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Adam Savage ("MythBusters"), Rainn Wilson ("The Office," "Lessons in Chemistry"), Rose McGowan ("Charmed," Scream), Kate Mulgrew ("Star Trek: Voyager," "Orange is the New Black"), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, "Gotham") Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), "Firefly"), Felicia Day ("The Guild," "Dragon Age: Redemption"), Mario Lopez ("Saved by the Bell," "Access Hollywood"), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Picket Fences", Ben McKenzie ("Gotham," "The O.C."), and more.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.