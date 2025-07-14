GREASE Will Take The Stage at The Shawnee Playhouse This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse will bring the electrifying energy of GREASE to life this summer, with performances running from July 18 through August 17, 2025. Now in its 46th season, the Playhouse will present this iconic musical as part of its summer lineup, directed by Mackenzie Maula with choreography by David Arzberger and music direction by Noelle Valario.

Set in 1959 at Rydell High, Grease follows the hot-rod romance between Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski, blending nostalgia, rebellion, and rock 'n' roll. Featuring beloved songs like “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together,” and more, the production pays homage to the classic era of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley, all while showcasing the teen angst and heart of the 1950s.

The cast stars Jovon Barnes as Danny Zuko (understudy Kris Tjornhom) and Gabrielle Drivon as Sandy, alongside Samantha Lipperini as Rizzo (understudy Stefany Dalacio), Jordan Mailler as Kenicke (understudy Jordan Oney), Rocco Pugliese as Doody, and Haley Bronson as Frenchy. Also featured are Jarrett Gorham as Roger, Julia Hodnik as Jan (understudy Johanna Gelbs), Keegan Ramsey as Sonny (understudy Jessica Zimmerman), DaDa Ike as Marty, Kathryn Rogers as Patty, and Joseph Mowad as Eugene (understudy Peter Valcukas).

Additional cast highlights include: Vanessa Ramos as Cha Cha (understudy Bri Rosa), Jules Grindraux as Teen Angel, Anthony Gaglione as Vince Fontaine, Ann Lehman as Miss Lynch, and Sean Cortes as Johnny Casino. The ensemble includes Em DeBlasio, Skipper DeBlasio, Algernon Downie, Madelyn Drivon, Keegan Henning, Kelly Kerr, Marielle Prudencio, Peter Valcukas, and Abigail Weidenbaum.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative team also includes stage manager Jessica Zimmerman, assistant stage manager Nevaeh Fair, costumer Barbara Beltz, photographer Kenneth Card, media manager Bobby McClosky, and press writer Samantha Cameron. Executive direction is provided by Midge McClosky.

Showtimes and Ticket Information

Performances will take place at 2:00 PM on July 19, 25, 26, and August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16; at 3:00 PM on July 20, 27, and August 3, 10, and 17; and at 7:00 PM on July 18, 19, 26, and August 2, 9, and 16.

A special sensory-friendly performance will be held Sunday, July 27 at 1:00 PM. This abbreviated version highlights key moments from the show and offers $5.00 tickets.

General admission is $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $20 for children 17 and under. “Meal and a Show” tickets are also available: $61 for adults, $50 for ages 13–17, and $35 for ages 4–12.

For tickets and more information, visit www.shawneeplayhouse.org or call the box office at 570-421-5093.