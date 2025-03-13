Fulton Theatre Unveils New Summer Broadway Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fulton Theatre has unveiled its new Broadway Camp; an auditioned, rigorous, and enriching professional training intensive designed to cultivate the talents of aspiring performers aged 13-19. This immersive program offers a unique opportunity to learn from and work alongside seasoned industry professionals, culminating in performances of Cats Jr.

Fulton Broadway Camp, scheduled from July 7-25, 2025, will provide comprehensive acting, voice, and dance training. Artists will then showcase their skills in performances of Cats Jr. on July 26 and 27, 2025.

Participants will have the invaluable opportunity to learn from and interact with special guest instructors from multiple areas of professional performance:

Roberta Duchak: esteemed vocal coach known for her work as the North American Music Supervisor for Six and on Broadway's The Notebook and Hell’s Kitchen.

Will Mann: Broadway/National Tour performer with leading roles in numerous productions such as Hadestown and Memphis.

David Gretchko: Broadway casting agent at Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley (HCKR) - one of New York's premiere boutique agencies.

Colt Prattes: actor and dancer known for his work in film and stage, including ABC’s Dirty Dancing and Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway.

The camp's curriculum is led by a team of highly accomplished instructors, including:

Cody Smith: Radio City. Director/Choreographer.

Catherine Walker: Broadway: A Gentleman’s Guide…, Mary Poppins. Vocal Coach.

Marc Robin: Fulton Theatre Director and Executive Artistic Producer, award-winning director and choreographer

Additionally, campers will have the exclusive opportunity to shadow the Fulton’s expert cast of CATS, gaining firsthand experience in a professional theatrical environment. A tech track will be available during the final week of the camp, offering insights into the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre production.

Auditions for the Broadway Camp will be held on March 29, 2025. For more information and to sign up for auditions, please visit here.

About the Fulton Theatre:

The Fulton Theatre is a national historic landmark theatre located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1852, the Fulton is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres in the United States. The Fulton produces a wide range of theatrical productions and is committed to providing exceptional entertainment and educational opportunities to the community.

