Fulton Theatre Unveils New Summer Broadway Camp

Auditions for the Broadway Camp will be held on March 29, 2025.
The Fulton Theatre has unveiled its new Broadway Camp; an auditioned, rigorous, and enriching professional training intensive designed to cultivate the talents of aspiring performers aged 13-19. This immersive program offers a unique opportunity to learn from and work alongside seasoned industry professionals, culminating in performances of Cats Jr.
Fulton Broadway Camp, scheduled from July 7-25, 2025, will provide comprehensive acting, voice, and dance training. Artists will then showcase their skills in performances of Cats Jr. on July 26 and 27, 2025.
Additionally, campers will have the exclusive opportunity to shadow the Fulton’s expert cast of CATS, gaining firsthand experience in a professional theatrical environment. A tech track will be available during the final week of the camp, offering insights into the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre production.
Auditions for the Broadway Camp will be held on March 29, 2025. For more information and to sign up for auditions, please visit here.
The Fulton Theatre is a national historic landmark theatre located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1852, the Fulton is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres in the United States. The Fulton produces a wide range of theatrical productions and is committed to providing exceptional entertainment and educational opportunities to the community.
Videos