Ensemble Arts Philly To Present Performances And Festive Community Celebrations This Holiday Season

Ensemble Arts Philly is ringing in the 2025 holiday season with a lineup of performances and community events spanning gospel, jazz, Broadway, cabaret, and classical music.

From the return of beloved traditions like George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker and A Soulful Christmas to high-flying thrills from Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the return of The Philadelphia Orchestra’s The Glorious Sound of Christmas, audiences can expect a month of joy, artistry, and togetherness across the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

“The magic of the holidays at Ensemble Arts Philly isn’t just found onstage—it’s in the moments we share together as a community,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of Ensemble Arts Philly. “Our doors are wide open to everyone this season, inviting all to gather, give back, and let the warmth of the arts light up this city we love.”

This year’s lineup offers something for everyone—from orchestral splendor and gospel inspiration to Broadway favorites and family fun:

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents holiday mainstays including Handel’s Messiah (Dec. 12–14), The Glorious Sound of Christmas (Dec. 18–20), Children’s Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 20), and New Year’s Eve Celebration (Dec. 31). The Orchestra will also perform Disney’s Fantasia in Concert (Jan. 2–4, 2026) and a Lunar New Year Celebration (Jan. 28, 2026).

Philadelphia Ballet returns with George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (Dec. 5–31) at the Academy of Music, featuring over 50 dancers and the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra.

A Soulful Christmas (Dec. 9), led by Dr. J. Donald Dumpson, celebrates its 12th year with choirs from across the region, a “Finale of Lights,” and this year’s honoree, Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

Ana Gasteyer’s Sugar & Booze Holiday Spectacular (Nov. 22) kicks off the season with jazzy, high-spirited holiday favorites.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (Nov. 29) brings the “Queens of Christmas,” Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, back to Philadelphia for a wildly funny, over-the-top holiday extravaganza.

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones: Jingle All the Way (Dec. 12) reunites the Grammy-winning group for the first time in over 15 years, performing reimagined jazz-infused holiday classics.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Dec. 23–28) returns to the Miller Theater with dazzling acrobatics, gravity-defying spectacle, and whimsical holiday characters.

The festivities begin with two hallmark giving opportunities:

CBS Philadelphia Joy of Sharing Toy Drive (Nov. 17–Dec. 18): Visitors are invited to donate unwrapped toys at the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, or Miller Theater to benefit The Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge.

24th Annual WMGK Turkey Drop (Nov. 25): Listeners and visitors can donate frozen turkeys and funds to support CityTeam Philadelphia, with WMGK broadcasting live outside the Kimmel Center.

Additional community events include the WRTI Silent Night Sing-In (Dec. 12), Tuba Christmas (Dec. 21), and Three Kings Day (early January 2026), a free celebration of Hispanic traditions complete with hot chocolate, Rosca de Reyes, and family activities.

Ensemble Arts Philly will also appear in the 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade (Nov. 27), featuring performances by PHILADANCO!, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Broadway previews of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Back to the Future: The Musical, Suffs, The Sound of Music, and The Notebook—plus a special appearance from the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean.

Guests attending performances can warm up at Curtain Call Café and Lounge at Broad and Spruce Streets for seasonal drinks and hot chocolate, or enjoy holiday dining at Leo, the Kimmel Center’s on-site restaurant and bar, featuring chef specials such as crispy roast duck.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets for all performances are available at ensembleartsphilly.org, by calling 215-893-1999, or at the Academy of Music Box Office (240 S. Broad Street), open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gift certificates are also available and can be used for performances presented by The Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia Ballet, Broadway Series, Ensemble Arts, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and PHILADANCO!