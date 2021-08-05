Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enjoy Songs from Broadway LIVE & In-Person this Summer at Bristol Riverside Theatre!

Broadway Ahead is the perfect concert for any Broadway fan.

Aug. 5, 2021  

Enjoy Songs from Broadway LIVE & In-Person this Summer at Bristol Riverside Theatre!

Broadway Ahead

Join us at Bristol Township's brand-new outdoor amphitheater!

August 13 & 14 at 8pm
August 15 at 3pm

The lights may be dimmed on Broadway, but the future is bright. End your summer enjoying songs from the Broadway shows just waiting to shine again. You'll hear fan favorites from Come From Away, Moulin Rouge, and Company. See Broadway Ahead, LIVE, outdoors, and in-person.

Featuring Philip Chaffin, Derridk Cobey, Laura Giknis, and Jessica Wagner.


