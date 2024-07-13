Emmaus Theatre to Present ANNIE, JR in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leaping Lizards! Emmaus, PA will “stick up its chin and grin and sing ‘Tomorrow! Tomorrow!'” when Star of the Day performs Annie JR., it was announced by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents.

“Annie is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family. In the show, we see how a plucky little girl transforms her entire life by making the most out of every moment,” says Cohen. “MTI would like to applaud the students from Star of the Day for all their hard work on their production.”

Star of the Day will present Annie JR. on Friday, August 16th at 7PM, Saturday, August 17th at 2PM & 7PM, and Sunday, August 18th at 3PM at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. All tickets are $16 and can be purchased by visiting www.StaroftheDay.org or buying at the box office on the day of the show. There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile.”



Annie JR. follows the story of an orphan named Annie living a “hard-knock life” at The New York City Municipal Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and takes action to find them. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.



Annie JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY, (212) 541-4684, mtishows.com.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser, and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

Comments