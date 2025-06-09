Disney's THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS Comes to The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, from June 20th through July 5th, 2025. Directed by Arwen Cameron, with musical direction by Peter Valcukas, and choreography by Laurel Cameron, this entertaining and comedic children's musical showcases upcoming talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Daniel Stone as Mowgli, Isla Rodriguez as Bagheera, Sebastian Pariso as Baloo, Kasper Valentin as Kaa, and Blake Porcano as Shere Khan. Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, this delightful, musical rendition features many other local talent that audiences have come to know and love, including Ahda Schatzman as Colonel Hathi, Chase Cameron as King Louie, and Mckenna Lobb and Elizabeth Kesselring as Shanti.

Directed by Arwen Cameron and choreographed by Laurel Cameron, Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS stars Mowgli, a Man-Cub, raised in the heart of the jungle by a pack of wolves. Join him and his eclectic animal comrades on their unforgettable and often hilarious journey, as they attempt to safely deliver him to the Man Village before a dangerous tiger (Shere Khan) can sink his claws into the child. This paw-pounding musical features many exotic, enthralling, and uproarious creatures that will warm hearts and tickle funny bones, as they parade through the jungle with only the "Bare Necessities", while discovering the true meaning of friendship, comradery, and sincere benevolence

Adapted from Disney's beloved animated film and the works of Rudyard Kipling, this musical rendition also features an adorable ensemble cast that audiences will fall in love with, including Aiden Arocho, Amelia Meissner, Brighton Kleyman, Davey Carmen, Elizabeth Kesselring, Mackenzie Rolleri, and Sophia Porcano.

