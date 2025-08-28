Directors Gathering Will Host the 2025 Convening With James Ijames

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directors Gathering (DG), the Philadelphia-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering theatre directors through community, resource sharing, and peer advocacy, has announced its upcoming 2025 (DG) Convening: What Sustains Us: Directing Beyond the Industry's Limits, Cultivating a Joyful Practice.

The Convening will take place November 1-2 and 8-9, 2025, with three days of virtual programming and a special in-person evening event on Saturday, November 8 in Philadelphia, PA featuring keynote speaker James Ijames and a tribute to (DG) founder Jill Harrison.

This year's Convening brings together a powerful lineup of voices and leaders who are shaping the future of directing:

Keynote Speaker: James Ijames - Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated playwright, director, and educator.

Honoree & Moderator: Jill Harrison - founder and past Executive Director of (DG), honored for her vision in shaping the organization and moderating a special conversation with producers and artistic directors.

Featured Facilitator: Jerrell L. Henderson - acclaimed theatre director, puppeteer, and African American theatre archivist, leading a live demonstration of (DG)'s pilot Directors Consulting service.

Confirmed Session Facilitators: Sammi Cannold, Cat Ramirez, and Tamara Anderson, with more to be announced.

Programming highlights include the Director Roll Call, a rapid-fire introduction platform for up to 50 directors to share their artistic vision with producers and peers; Meet the Producers, a rare conversation that opens dialogue between producers/artistic directors and freelance directors; and a mix of workshops, conversations, and on-demand presentations focused on sustaining the artistic practice and human experience of directing.

A Message from (DG)'s Executive Director: "Directors Gathering has always positioned itself as an eager pathfinder for theatre directors of all backgrounds, at every stage of their career," said Sisi Wright, Executive Director of (DG). "Whether someone studied in college or trained in the field, whether they are emerging, mid-career, or established, directors come to this craft with different needs. This Convening creates a space to reflect, share, and imagine new models of practice, community, and leadership. What sustains us - and how we sustain each other - is the heart of this year's gathering."

Registration: Registration for the 2025 (DG) Convening opens in October 2025 at directorsgathering.org/convening. Sliding-scale registration fees will be available, with discounted registration for (DG) members. Directors Gathering is committed to accessibility and inclusion, and will be confirming access services and supports as details are finalized this fall.