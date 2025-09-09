Curio Theatre Company Performs DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, Curio Theatre Company invites audiences to sink their teeth into DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, a hilarious reimagining of Bram Stoker’s timeless tale. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Damien Figueras, this 90-minute rollercoaster of comedy promises clever wordplay, outrageous physical humor, and pop culture references you never saw coming.

With rapid-fire quick changes, gender-bending performances, and a campy twist on the gothic classic, this laugh-out-loud production proves irresistible for audiences of all blood types.*

“We all know and love the story of Dracula - but I'm incredibly excited to bring this fresh, and hysterical, take on the classic story to Curio,” says director Damien Figueras. “In a time when the world around us might be a bit much to handle, there's nothing better than a night of fast-paced comedic entertainment. This production features 5 of the funniest actors in Philadelphia and I can't wait for audiences to be entertained by this hysterical take on the classic story.” The cast includes Matt Carter, Emmie Parker, Riley Sheetz, Janine Silano, and Jack Taylor.