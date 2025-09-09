 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Curio Theatre Company Performs DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Next Month

Performances run October 22 – November 1.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
Curio Theatre Company Performs DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This fall, Curio Theatre Company invites audiences to sink their teeth into DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, a hilarious reimagining of Bram Stoker’s timeless tale. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Damien Figueras, this 90-minute rollercoaster of comedy promises clever wordplay, outrageous physical humor, and pop culture references you never saw coming. 

With rapid-fire quick changes, gender-bending performances, and a campy twist on the gothic classic, this laugh-out-loud production proves irresistible for audiences of all blood types.* 

“We all know and love the story of Dracula - but I'm incredibly excited to bring this fresh, and hysterical, take on the classic story to Curio,” says director Damien Figueras. “In a time when the world around us might be a bit much to handle, there's nothing better than a night of fast-paced comedic entertainment. This production features 5 of the funniest actors in Philadelphia and I can't wait for audiences to be entertained by this hysterical take on the classic story.” The cast includes Matt Carter, Emmie Parker, Riley Sheetz, Janine Silano, and Jack Taylor. 




Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
86 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos