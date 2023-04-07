Cirque Us National Tour Brings ONE MAN'S TRASH: A Repurposed Circus To Philadelphia

Cirque Us will perform "One Man's Trash: A Repurposed Circus" at Philadelphia Circus Campus, home of Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and Circadium School of Contemporary Circus. The circus fun kick off on World Circus Day on Saturday, April 15th and runs for a two-day engagement including Sunday, April 16th. Tickets and additional information are available now at Click Here.

Philadelphia Circus Campus is located at 6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119. Free parking is available on property.

Grab your garbage bags, pick up the recycling, and get ready to laugh and cheer as this

repurposed circus turns trash into treasure! Originally produced in 2016 and following the

overwhelming success of its 2022 revival, "One Man's Trash" is back again in 2023 for its third national tour. With the limitless spirit and can-do attitude of the circus, this cast reclaims and reanimates all that's left in trash cans and littered in the garage to create a junkyard adventure like none other.

Featuring a variety of unique and daring circus acts, the show is a testament to the power of community and teamwork. Be it the pass of a juggling club or the leap of an acrobat, "One Man's Trash" is ready to prove what we're capable of--what we're all capable of--together. Truly, our band of inventive acrobats, high-flying aerialists, and quirky clowns are

just bursting to welcome you into their world! The dumpster doors are wide open-- we can't wait for you to jump in.

The 2023 troupe of "One Man's Trash" is: Doug Stewart, Justin Durham, Mariah Fraker, Maeve Beck, Jeremy Cifonie, and Tyler Jacobson. They come from across the United States and have a collective resume which includes AIDA Cruises, AirOtic Soiree, Alter Circus, Circus Aotearoa, Circus Smirkus, Cirque Dreams, Midnight Circus, Pippin National Tour, Pomp Snow & Cirqueumstance, Santa's Circus, Sea World, Vampire Circus, Westchester Circus Arts, and the Zoppe Circus.

"One Man's Trash," Spring 2023 features the following acts:

● Group Acrobatics & Dance: Full Company

● Aerial Rope: Doug Stewart & Jeremy Cifonie

● Contortion: Maeve Beck & Tyler Jacobson

● Clown: Mariah Fraker

● Hand Balancing: Justin Durham, Maeve Beck, & Tyler Jacobson

● Straps: Doug Stewart & Justin Durham

● German Wheel: Jeremy Cifonie

● Club Passing: Full Company

● Aerial Hoop: Tyler Jacobson

For more information about Cirque Us, "One Man's Trash," or our company members, visit online at Click Here, or find them on social media @thecirqueus!