Cirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR At Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Offering Mother's Day Promotion: Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Cirque du Soleil is offering a Mother's Day promotion that's available for the North American premiere of BAZZAR, coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.

This year, share the wonder of a Cirque du Soleil performance with a mamá, mom or maman in your life. No matter who your mom is: she deserves the best. Buy 3 Tickets and Get 1 Free! Grab tickets now and make it a Mother's Day she'll remember forever.

The offer can be found here: Click Here

The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR makes its North American debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA, just minutes from the King of Prussia Mall. A colorful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, BAZZAR will premiere on September 26, 2023 and will continue its performances until October 22, 2023 under the Big Top, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA.

In Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colorful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. Come and claim your place amidst this marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. You just might find that the end of the story is really only the beginning! The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters you'd find at a traditional 'bazaar', inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures that spirt.

BAZZAR was created in 2018 and has toured in India and in the Middle East. It was relaunched in September 2022 in Brasil and has toured since then in Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile, and is about to be presented in Colombia and Argentina before coming to the US. This engagement in Oaks marks the show's North American Premiere. The show, which features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians, includes teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo rollerskates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, a mesmerizing act of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane or hanging rope.

