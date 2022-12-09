Christmas Village In Philadelphia To Present Special Events, Vendors, Menus, Live Music, Story Time, More

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will once again return to LOVE Park and City Hall for its 15th consecutive season.

Christmas Village will transform Center City into an authentic open-air German Christmas market from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve, featuring a Preview Weekend on November 19 and 20, 2022. Holiday sights and sounds featuring thousands of twinkling lights, festive Christmas decorations, themed weekends, and live music are waiting to bring all the Christmas-time feels.

Over 110 vendor booths spread across LOVE Park, City Hall's Courtyard, and North Broad section will offer shoppers high-quality international and local gifts along with beautiful decorations. Feel the Christmas spirit thanks to open-air outdoor seating, endless food options, and even more decorations! Admission is always free, while food, beverages, and shopping are pay-as-you-go. Please see below for a full overview of events for the 2022 holiday season, including market hours, special events, vendor lists, food and beverage menus, entertainment rosters, weekends, and more!

2022 SEASON GUIDE AND GENERAL INFORMATION

1) Hours/Schedule

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America opens daily, starting on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24th). The open-air Christmas market will remain open through Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th. A Preview Weekend will take place on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th. Daily market hours are Friday through Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm, and Sunday through Thursday 11:00am to 7:00pm. Thanksgiving Day hours are 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Christmas Eve hours are 11:00am to 5:00pm.

2) Connect with Christmas Village

Spread the cheer by following @philachristmas on Instagram and TikTok, liking Christmas Village on Facebook, or visiting www.philachristmas.com. Check the official event hashtag at #philachristmas, tag the Christmas Village location in your post and share your experiences.

3) What's new for 2022 - Summary

* Christmas Village in Philadelphia will return to LOVE Park, the City Hall Courtyard, and North Broad section with new bold and beautiful booths in the entirety of LOVE Park, changing the face of the market drastically and creating an even more cheerful feeling. Furthermore, Christmas Village is upgrading its tent vendors on North Broad to picturesque wooden German booths. The biggest investment in the history of Christmas Village will create countless photo opportunities thanks to the new look and feel of Christmas Village. Shoppers will be able to immerse themselves in the most authentic German Christmas market around.

* The original Christkind from Nuremberg, Germany will finally be back to open the market with a big bang on November 27th. After two years, organizers are thrilled for her return!

* Bigger, bolder, better: The grill in LOVE Park has been upgraded to a custom Schwenkgrill made specially in Germany to serve more of our tasty bratwurst and bring an even more authentic feel to the market.

* In an effort to promote equity and reflect the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods, the City of Philadelphia's Commerce Department partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to provide grants to support minority-owned vendors at the Christmas Village. Through these grants, The Welcoming Center, Esperanza, and South Street Headhouse District will each recruit three or more local minority-owned businesses to vend at the Christmas Village and provide them with a booth at little or no cost.

* Take pictures and videos in front of the different attractions and remember each visit at Christmas Village forever. The new angel wing photo spot at the North Broad section will brighten up everyone's Instagram feed for sure. Or share via TikTok - make sure to tag @philachristmas, Christmas Village's very own new TikTok account!

* Helmut's Strudel is back at Christmas Village after taking a multi-year break! Try a perfectly baked puff pastry treat packed full of everyone's favorite flavors like apple, cherry, Nutella, and cheese to name a few. Wash it all down with a spiked hot cider, boozy hot chocolate, or an array of non-alcoholic beverages.

* The biggest selection of Ritter Sport bars will make sure that everybody gets their sweet treat after enjoying the market's traditional or smoked bratwurst. Secure your chocolate fix at the grill in LOVE Park!

* Calling all collectors to make sure to grab one of the exclusive Christmas Village baby blue boot mugs on time as they sell out super quickly! Warm up with a drink from the market's traditional dark blue Glühwein (mulled wine) mug or toast with an authentic cream-colored beer mug, which will both feature a new 2022 mug design.

* Want to get a special souvenir of your time at Christmas Village? Visit the info booth at LOVE Park and take a look at the extended Christmas Village merch collection that is available this year!

* 2023 is just around the corner - or at least the "2023" Numerals hitched to a KIA and pulled across the country are! After a road trip from California to the east coast, the last stop of the 2023 KIA Numeral Tour before Times Square in New York City will be LOVE Park in Philadelphia. Come and admire the famous 7-foot-tall Numerals from December 17th to 18th before they'll light up the new year at midnight with the Ball Drop!

4) Returning Traditions - Summary

* The tradition of a Preview Weekend returns from November 19th and 20th and allows visitors to explore the market before Thanksgiving.

* Crowd favorite German ornament and gift vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt as well as the Raclette Hut are excited to make a comeback to this year's Christmas Village.

* Don't miss the biggest and most eventful German American Weekend presented by the German Consulate General in New York yet with four German dance bands schuhplattling all weekend long on December 3 and 4, 2022. Visitors can catch a concentrated load of German tradition as they grab a German style Bratwurst while watching local United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and G.T.V. Almrausch perform their choreography in traditional dresses.

* Visit on Family Day (December 10th) and experience A Moment of Magic: Taking a picture with children's favorite princesses, superheroes, Christmas Village's very own mascot Phil the Reindeer and many more will surely sweeten the entire family's day.

* The Alm, the event's authentic German Beer Garden which is presented by the German Consulate General in New York, with its many traditional decorations will ensure that foodies can enjoy food and drinks in a typical German ambience.

* Stay a while at the warmly lit authentic style German tables and benches in the seating area inside City Hall's Courtyard. From flame-grilled bratwurst, gooey raclette cheese, and crispy belgian fries the food court at City Hall leaves nothing to be desired. The sounds of laughter and twinkling lights of the Courtyard are sure to bring a smile to everyone's face and fill everyone with holiday cheer.

* On Wednesdays from 11:00am to 11:30am, the Free Library of Philadelphia will offer kids reading hours to the public.

* At the Make A Wish Wall, visitors will have the opportunity to inscribe their wishes on wooden hearts.

* At the German American Weekend presented by the German Consulate General in New York, visitors have the opportunity to prove their skills at traditional German Games such as a beer stein holding competition or the bratwurst eating contest and celebrate German American friendship with a German style Bratwurst while watching traditional Schuhplattler performances.

* In partnership with PAWS, Philadelphia visitors will again have the opportunity to adopt a dog directly at the market and give them a forever home.

* Beer lovers can enjoy locally brewed craft beer made by Brewery Techne in "The Alm", the traditional beer garden located in LOVE Park and presented by the German Consulate General in New York.

* Spirits tastings on Wednesdays as well as wine tastings on Tuesdays and Thursdays presented by local Boardroom Spirits and Chaddsford Winery will provide a flavorful taste journey through local products that are sure to glow up the midweek. Join a VIP wine or spirits tasting and enjoy an exclusive gourmet food package customized for the respective wine and spirits varieties.

ATTRACTIONS

5) Christmas Village double-decker Carousel

Picking a favorite animal on the Christmas Village double-decker Carousel will ensure that there will be gleeful children's laughter again this year. This old school carousel located in the middle of City Hall's Courtyard is great fun for the whole family with its horses, carriages, and reindeers to ride on. The carousel will be open until December 24th, from Friday to Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm as well as from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00am to 7:00pm .

6) Ferris Wheel

Reach majestic views at the top of the tallest Christmas attraction in Philadelphia! Christmas Village presented by Bank of America will again feature a 65' high Ferris Wheel on the North Broad section. The Ferris Wheel will be open until December 24th, from Friday to Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm and from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

7) Kids Train

Choo choo, all aboard the Christmas Village Kids Train! This classic ride is ready to bring joy to the market's youngest visitors and their families until December 24th. The train will be located with great views of the Ferris Wheel and the Christmas Tree - plus all of the festivities and vendors around the North Broad section of Christmas Village. The Kids Train will be open from Friday to Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm and from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

8) Sweet Treats from Ritter Sport

This year, Christmas Village has a new favorite savory and sweet combination in store for everyone: Visitors now not only will be able to get delicious bratwurst at the grill at LOVE Park but also sweet treats from Ritter Sport. Can't get enough of German chocolate? Then make sure to stop by!

SPECIAL EVENTS

9) Family Day with A Moment of Magic (12/10)

Saturday, December 10th is Family Day at Christmas Village! There's nothing more beautiful in the world than a child's laugh that comes straight from the heart. Come celebrate the bonds of family with your little ones with University of Pennsylvania's nonprofit organization A Moment of Magic. With the help of lovingly detailed dresses, students transform into children's movie heroes and heroines, making their hearts beat faster. The characters will visit the Christmas Village this year on Family Day, Saturday, December 10th, giving children the opportunity to meet them at the market. Together with the mascot of Christmas Village Phil the Reindeer children can watch them sing, perform, and showcase their talents on stage for two hours starting at 3:00pm. Before and after their stage performances everyone can take pictures of and with them during a walkaround of the market.

10) Make-A-Wish Wall

Christmas time is also time to make wishes that come from the heart! Together with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, visitors will have the chance to donate by buying a hanger for Christmas Village's Wish Wall, which can be purchased at the events info booth at LOVE Park. After writing their personal wish on it, the heart shaped message can be hung up on the Wish Wall to be seen by everyone. $1 of each sold heart will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley to support their goal of granting the wishes of critically ill children.

11) School Tours and German Culture Lessons

Christmas Village is once again offering classes a wonderful journey through time with merchants, craftsmen, and traders. Explore the history of European Christmas markets from the very beginning to the present day with a professional tour guide.

The tour includes:

* A guided tour through Christmas Village in Philadelphia

* Storytelling in a cozy Christmas atmosphere

* A traditional German lunch

* A sweet treat for every participant

* An interactive quiz where students have the opportunity to explore the market

If you are interested in booking a "Live History Lesson at Christmas Village" this holiday season, please send an email to event@philachristmas.com.

12) Storytimes in Partnership with the Free Library

Every Tuesday from 11:00am to 11:30am, the Free Library of Philadelphia will once again bring storytimes to Christmas Village in Philadelphia! A variety of seasonal and holiday books will be read to children of all ages. Seating will be provided for kids and parents to ensure a comfortable cozy experience.

13) Entertainment (Daily)

Look for more live music, concerts, dance performances, children's choirs, big bands, and festive fun, taking place on our stage right in the center of LOVE Park.

Music schedule on the main stage:

* Monday through Thursday - 4:00pm to 7:00pm

* Fridays and Saturdays - 11:00am to 8:00pm

* Sundays - 11:00am to 7:00pm



Selected early announced performances include:

Saturday, December 10th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm:

Fire Twirling Majorette with Philly Cheer Elite

Saturday, December 17th, 6:00pm to 7:00pm:

The Angela Everwood Band

Sunday, December 18th, 4:00pm to 5:00pm:

In the Mix A Cappella Group

Friday, December 23rd, 5:00pm to 6:00pm:

Georgia Owen

14) Dog Adoption Events with PAWS

Once again, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will be coming back to Christmas Village with their furry friends. PAWS is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia's homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals. Come pet dogs or even adopt a puppy and give them a forever home! On Friday, December 2nd 5:00pm Mayor Kenney will join as a special guest.

PAWS will be at Christmas Village on:

Friday, December 16th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

15) Santa

This year, Santa will take a trip to Christmas Village Philadelphia once again! He is awaiting visitors and their families to take holiday photos at his house in LOVE Park. Don't forget to bring the wish list!

Santa's hours:

Friday, December 9th to Saturday, December 10th from 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Sunday, December 11th from 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, December 16th to Saturday, December 17th from 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Sunday, December 18th to Thursday, December 22nd from 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, December 23rd to Saturday, December 24th from 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Check out http://phillysanta.com/ for more details incl. photography pricing.

FOOD RELATED EVENTS AND TASTINGS

16) Wine Tastings at Christmas Village

Chaddsford Winery is hosting live wine tastings at Christmas Village in Philadelphia every Tuesday and Thursday from November 29th through December 22nd. Experience the charm of a traditional German Christmas market while enjoying samples of Chaddsford's award-winning, locally-produced wine as well as sweet and savory tasting samples.

Each standard ticket includes:

* Four 1 fl oz samples of four Chaddsford wines (2 hot and 2 house wines)

* Cheese, chocolate, and cracker plate to go with the wines

* Souvenir Chaddsford Winery stemless wine glass to take home

* Floating wine tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* $ 5 off on Chaddsford wine bottle bought at the Christmas Village & 20% off on purchase of chosen products at chaddsford.com

For wine lovers there is also the possibility to book a VIP package, which includes:

* Bubbly welcome drink to start the tasting

* Double up the wine! Four 2 fl oz samples of four Chaddsford wines (2 hot and 2 house wines)

* Gourmet snack food pairings to complement the wines

* Souvenir Chaddsford Winery stemless wine glass to take home

* Floating wine tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* VIP check-in line for quick access

* $ 5 off on Chaddsford wine bottle bought at the Christmas Village & 20% off on purchase of chosen products at chaddsford.com

More information about the event, as well as a link to purchase tickets can be found on the website under "Tastings."

17) Spirits Tastings at Christmas Village

Spirits tastings will be back at Christmas Village in Philadelphia to warm up your Wednesdays with holiday cheer! Every Wednesday starting November 30th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, visitors have the possibility to enjoy exclusive signature cocktail tastings from local distillery Boardroom Spirits at the seating area in City Hall's Courtyard.

Each standard ticket includes:

* Three 1 fl oz samples of Boardroom Spirits signature craft cocktails:

- Espresso Martini

- Vanilla Peartini

- Engineer Old Fashioned

* Cheese, chocolate, and cracker plate to go with the craft cocktails

* Souvenir Boardroom Spirits shot glass to take home

* Floating spirits tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* $ 5 off coupon for 2 Boardroom Spirits bottles bought at the Christmas Village, as well as free

delivery on boardroomspirits.com for a future order

For gourmets, there is also the possibility to book a VIP package, which includes:

* Blackberry Mojito as a starter

* Double up the fun! Three 2 fl oz shots of Boardroom Spirits signature craft cocktails:

- Espresso Martini

- Vanilla Peartini

- Engineer Old Fashioned

* Souvenir Boardroom Spirits shot glass to take home

* Gourmet snack food pairings to complement the spirits

* Floating spirits tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* VIP check-in line for quick access

* $ 5 off coupon for 2 Boardroom Spirits bottles bought at the Christmas Village, as well as free

delivery on boardroomspirits.com for a future order

More information about the event, as well as a link to purchase tickets can be found on the website under "Tastings".

FOOD AND DRINK

18) Food and drink vendors for 2022

* Jerky Hut - Different kinds of jerky meats

* The Truffleist - Truffle products

* New Liberty Distillery - Distilled spirits by the bottle

* Chaddsford Winery - Mulled wine

* The Bacon Jams - Bacon jams

* Hot Beverages and Spiked Drinks - Spiked with Boardroom Spirits

* German Spatzle Booth - German cheese noodles

* Belgian Fries - Homemade fries

* Raclette Stube - Raclette & PA Cider

* French Toast Bites - French toast bites & French toast spices

* Schnitzel Haus - Schnitzel sandwiches on a roll

* Helmut's Austrian Strudel - Apple strudel & Nutella puffs

* Humpty's Dumplings - Fresh/pre-packaged dumplings, noodle bowls & salads

* FAIYA Hot Sauce - Hot sauces

* Get Pickled - Variety of pickles & kimchi

* Stroopies - Stroopie gift waffles

* True Honey Teas - Variety of honey teas

* Waffles - Sweet waffles

* Busy Bees NJ - Pure & natural local honey

SHOPPING

19) Vendors for the new season

DECORATION

* Käthe Wohlfahrt - Incense smokers, nutcrackers, pyramids, Schwibbogen, music boxes, wooden & glass ornaments

* PolarStar Decor - Ukrainian hand painted glass ornaments, Polish glass ornaments, Ukrainian Pysanky-painted chicken eggs, wooden, fabric, straw ornaments from Ukraine, religious Christmas items, carved & painted wooden boxes, hand painted glass Christmas candleholders

* JustStars - Star shaped lampshades

* Cozy by J. Chanel - Artisan candles

* Little Marrakesh Bazaar - Handcrafted Moroccan gifts, leather, boxes & other folk art

* Park & Madison - Candles, essential oils, room sprays & reed diffusers

* Andrey's Gifts From Afar - Pottery candle houses, jewelry, Ukrainian crafts with wooden carved Santas, nesting dolls & candle houses

* Amazing Light - Shaped lights

* Christmas Souvenir Ornaments - Clay ornaments in different shapes

* Nordic Dreams - Scandinavian jewelry, Christmas ornaments & woolens from Europe

* The Lion's Den Candle Company - Candles & candle accessories

FASHION & BEAUTY

* Sockadelphia - Socks, home decor signs & magnets

* Just Make Scents - Herbal packs

* Bella U - Apparel & accessories

* Norden Arts & Handicrafts - Woolens, handmade bags in different styles-like backpacks, shoulder bags, made out of recycled jute, hemp & cotton from Nepal

* GOLD+WATER CO. - Soap, bath items & home goods

* Living & Giving - Scarves & sweaters

* Vellum St Soap Company/ Philadelphia Bee Company - Soaps, lotions, candles & honey products

* Sevim Handmade - Knitted kids apparel, blankets & animals

* Erika's Mexican Art Crafts - Mexican handcrafts

* Suzette Art Couture - Winter accessories

* Chic Afrique Herbals - Natural cosmetics, hair & beauty products

* The Irish Shop - High-quality products (woolens, caps, hats, scarves, beauty products and jewelry) imported from Ireland

* Janette's Designs - Women's sweaters, ponchos, hats, gloves mitten, scarves, wool hair bands, children's sweaters, children's hats, children's gloves mittens, animal hats made from plush, matching animal plush gloves mitten & wool hand crochet animal hats

* Marseille Imports - French soaps, table cloths, gloves, handbags & jewelry

* Winterborn Alpaca - Apparel made from Alpaca wool

GLASS & POTTERY

* Cheryl Stevens Studio - Made-by-hand home goods

* Antolini Glass Co. - Glass decor

* Silk Road Traders - Turkish mosaic lanterns, vases, ceramics, towels & artisan crafts

* San-Asna Designs - Handpainted glass, ginger cottages & box signs

* Caitlin Davis Ceramics - Pottery & ceramics

* I See Spain - Pottery & graters

* Unique Ornament - Glass Christmas ornaments, personalized cartouches & wooden boxes from Egypt

* Christmas Souvenir - Holiday clay ornaments

JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

* Tantra Arts - Nautical items & jewelry

* The Sable Collective - Apparel, jewelry & home goods

* Little Brown Box - Wooden jewelry designs

* Eardivine - Earpins & ear cuffs

* peachade - Jewelry & watches

* Tommy Conch Designs - Silver jewelry

* Felt N Wool - Handmade hats from Nepal

* Mistura Woodcoholics - Handcrafted wooden watches, wooden lamps & sunglasses

* Ideal Moon - Personalized jewelry medallions

* Tibet Collection - Handmade Nepal jewelry

* Gratinsta - Nature inspired jewelry

ARTS & CRAFTS

* Marcella Kriebel Art + Terratorie Maps - Illustrated maps & lifestyle art prints

* Kristiana Pärn - Painted art & pillows

* The Coaster Mill - Vintage coasters, mousepads, placemats, painted art & photography prints from Philadelphia

* Chopstick Art - Wooden products made from chopsticks

* Natural OliveWood - Olive wood kitchen & housewares

* Russ Brown Photography - Photos & photo print art

TOYS & GIFTS

* New York Puzzle Company - Big range of puzzles

* Historical Research Center - Coat of arms prints

* Edible Birdhouses - Edible birdhouses & wood crafts

TREATS

* Cocktail bombs - Drink bombs with cocktail flavor

* Kylie's Canine Treats - Dog treats & accessories

* Bassett's Ice Cream & Famous Cookies - Famous Ice Cream from Reading Terminal

* chocoidea - Special shaped chocolate products

* Ritter Sport - German squared chocolate

SPECIAL BOOTHS

* Christmas Village Info - Information, Wish Wall & merch

* Santa's House - Take your photos with Santa

* LOVE Park - LOVE Park merchandise

* The Welcoming Center - Arts & crafts

* South Street Headhouse District - Craft vendors from South Street

* Esperanza - Hispanic bakery & crafts

VENDORS AT CITY HALL COURTYARD AND NORTH BROAD SECTION

* Bao & Bun Studio - Authentic bao buns

* Stoll & Wolfe Distillery - Distilled spirits by the bottle

* Otherworld - Vegan pancake & waffle mixes

* Beautiful Tibet - Tibetian jewelry, incense & incense holders

* The Eastern Bazaar - Decoration with Eastern influence

* Cutco - Cutlery, knives & accessories

* ARK Imports - Variety of lampshades

* VOW Candles - Handmade candles

* Garlic Grater - Simple & functional stoneware

* Dimi - Cakes & pies in glass jars

* Farache - Handmade wool sweaters

* Ferris Wheel & Kids' Train - Get your tickets!

* Esenlik - Christmas ornaments

* Fran's Hause Jewelry Co. - Jewelry

* Sola by Isa - Body care products

* GARDEN Vintage Clothing - Vintage clothing

* Belgian Fries - Homemade fries with dip

* KCL Shop - Leather belts & wallets

* Boardroom Spirits - Craft vodka & gin

* Olive Wood Gifts by UNIQUE TOUCHES - Olive wood products & kitchenware

* Raclette Stube - Raclette & PA Cider

* Hot Beverages & Spiked Drinks - Hot drinks spiked with Boardroom Spirits

* Poke Burri - Poke bowls & sushi burritos

* Sam's Rubs and Spices - Rubs & spices

* Black Sheep Dog Treats - Grain-free dog treats

* German Grill - German bratwursts

* Almhütte Brewery Techne & Mainstay Brewery - Philadelphia brewed craft beer on draft

* Hardy Funnel Cakes - Sweet funnel cakes

* Pezz Glassworks - Glass decoration

* Nivas - Baby & home products

* Strauss Photo - Philly postcards and Christmas cards

* Paper on Pine- Custom stationary, gifts & cards

* Adorned by Aisha - Vintage romantic jewelry

* Local Blown Glass Art by PMack - Hand blown borosilicate glass work

* The Whisper - Handmade Native American musical instruments & crafts

* Squishable - Squishable plush toys

20) General Information

Now in its 15th season, Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America has grown into one of the region's largest and most unique holiday destinations - and one of the largest and most celebrated authentic German Christmas markets in all of America. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Christmas Village is a pivotal part of our holiday season in Philadelphia," said Jim Dever, President, Bank of America Greater Philadelphia. "This seasonal experience not only creates lasting family memories but encourages all to support our local small business vendors during the holiday season."

Christmas Village in Philadelphia, along with the double-decker Christmas Village Carousel in the Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard, The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and the festive Ferris Wheel and other kids attractions on the North Broad section of City Hall, has helped to create a Christmas wonderland directly in Center City. Christmas Village organizers and the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department are looking forward to welcoming numerous visitors at the market that has been named "Best in America" year after year.

"The holidays come alive in Philly when Christmas Village arrives at LOVE Park," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "Christmas Village has become a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations. Each and every year, Christmas Village fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, fun attractions and high-quality gift items. Thanks to the City's partnership with The Welcoming Center, Esperanza, and the South Street Headhouse District, visitors to Christmas Village will see more local businesses that represent the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods, bringing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays."

21) Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park

From Saturday, November 19, 2022 until Sunday, January 1, 2023 Christmas Village in Philadelphia will be accompanied by the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (across the street in Dilworth Park). More than 40 local artisans, designers, crafters, and confectionaries will offer unique selections for gifts and special holiday foods in white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhuter Stars. In contrast to the authentic German Christmas Village with international vendors, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market offers a wide variety of arts and crafts from local vendors from the greater Philadelphia area. With such a wide selection, visitors will be sure to find the perfect gift for their loved ones and themselves, like fashionable jewelry and clothes, unique decor, and so much more. At the same time, a wide choice of locally-made sweets and foods will be available for visitors' enjoyment, as well as the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, the Deck the Hall Light Show, and the beautiful Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn, all conveniently located in Dilworth Park. Admission is free, so come by and enjoy the vibrant holiday atmosphere and shop local to find unique gifts for your family and friends! Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is again presented by Center City District in partnership with the operators of Christmas Village in Philadelphia.

22) Menu for Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

More sweets and treats are just steps away in Dilworth Park during the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. After exploring the large selection of local vendors, Philly Phamous Foods is a quick and easy spot to enjoy Philadelphian inspired favorites like roast pork sandwiches. Wash it down with a can of craft beer from Brewery Techne and Mainstay Brewing.

23) Connect with Made in Philadelphia

To find out more info on our vendors and programming, please follow @philaholidays on Instagram, visit http://www.madeinphila.com/holiday-market/ or like Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market on Facebook.

Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to Coronavirus. By coming to the market, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.