Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CATS Returns To Philadelphia By Popular Demand March 14 â€“ 19 On The Kimmel Cultural Campus

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats.

Jan. 25, 2023 Â 

CATS Returns To Philadelphia By Popular Demand March 14 â€“ 19 On The Kimmel Cultural Campus

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will return to Philadelphia March 14 through March 19, 2023, at the Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater), presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

"CATS is one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's greatest musicals, with memorable songs, iconic choreography, and a fandom that made it one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming & Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "This show is back on Broad Street by popular demand, ready for new and old audiences to come make 'memories'."

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages - and is now on tour across North America. Featuring new sound design, direction, and choreography for a new generation, experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017. The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit www.CatsTheMusical.com.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online atâ€¯www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Seeâ€¯www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Â 



Glu Hospitality Announces New Food Hall with Offerings from Seven Restaurants and Bars Photo
Glu Hospitality Announces New Food Hall with Offerings from Seven Restaurants and Bars
Glu Hospitality is continuing its city-wide expansion plans with news of a giant new food and drink destination in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood. Brewerytown Food Hall will open this spring with a 9,500 square ft. food, beer and cocktail hall that will feature offerings from seven Glu restaurants and eateries.
The Crossing Gives World Premiere Of New Work By Jennifer Higdon At AmericanÂ Choral D Photo
The Crossing Gives World Premiere Of New Work By Jennifer Higdon At AmericanÂ Choral Directors Association Conference
Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, makes its Cincinnati debut with the world premiere of a new work by Jennifer Higdon at the national conference of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) on Friday and Saturday, February 24 & 25, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Aronoff Center for the Arts.
PYO Music Institute Presents TUNE UP PHILLY Concert Photo
PYO Music Institute Presents TUNE UP PHILLY Concert
Ushering in their first concert of the season, Tune Up Philly (TUP), a program of the PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), directed by Paul Smith, will take the stage on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Temple Performing Arts Center, located at 1837 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA.
Lyric Fest to Present World Premiere of COTTON at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral in Photo
Lyric Fest to Present World Premiere of COTTON at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral in February
Lyric Fest has commissioned COTTON, a new multimedia work combining photography, poetry, and song that is inspired by the cotton photography of Philadelphia artist John Dowell. Slated to have its world premiere performance on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral.

More Hot Stories For You


The Crossing Gives World Premiere Of New Work By Jennifer Higdon At AmericanÂ Choral Directors Association ConferenceThe Crossing Gives World Premiere Of New Work By Jennifer Higdon At AmericanÂ Choral Directors Association Conference
January 24, 2023

Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, makes its Cincinnati debut with the world premiere of a new work by Jennifer Higdon at the national conference of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) on Friday and Saturday, February 24 & 25, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Aronoff Center for the Arts.
Lyric Fest to Present World Premiere of COTTON at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral in FebruaryLyric Fest to Present World Premiere of COTTON at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral in February
January 23, 2023

Lyric Fest has commissioned COTTON, a new multimedia work combining photography, poetry, and song that is inspired by the cotton photography of Philadelphia artist John Dowell. Slated to have its world premiere performance on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral.
Tiny Dynamite Returns With Annual Valentine's Day Event Tiny Dynamite Returns With Annual Valentine's Day Event
January 23, 2023

Tiny Dynamite is back with its annual Valentine's Day celebration. A hilarious and heartfelt evening of poetry, stories, and more will be held inside the historic Powel House (244 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia), giving attendees a chance to enjoy the Georgian home before the show.
Young Musicians Debut Orchestra Comes to Temple Performing Arts Center This WeekendYoung Musicians Debut Orchestra Comes to Temple Performing Arts Center This Weekend
January 23, 2023

The Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), a program of the PYO Music Institute, opens its 2023 season with a free concert on Saturday, January 28 at 4 p.m. in the Temple Performing Arts Center, located at 1837 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia.
Christy Altomare, Returns To Bucks County Playhouse Next MonthChristy Altomare, Returns To Bucks County Playhouse Next Month
January 20, 2023

Broadwayâ€™s sweetheart and Yardley, PA native, Christy Altomare will return to Bucks County Playhouse next month with a new solo concert. Altomare sold out two performances with her solo concert debut at the Playhouse in 2022.
share