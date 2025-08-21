CAN'T FORGET ABOUT YOU and More Set for Inis Nua Theatre Company 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inis Nua Theatre Company has revealed its 2025-2026 season, continuing its mission to bring provocative, contemporary plays from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales to Philadelphia audiences. With two dynamic mainstage productions, two immersive Pop-Up Plays in a Pub, including a co-produced holiday gem with Tiny Dynamite, this season bursts with humor, heart, and timely storytelling from across the Atlantic.

MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS

Can't Forget About You

by David Ireland | Directed by Kathryn MacMillan

March 18 - April 5, 2026

The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake

From Northern Ireland

When twenty-something Stevie meets forty-something Martha in a Belfast cafe, it's lust at first sight. But soon their irresistible (if unlikely) fling begins to deepen into something more. That is, until his mother and older sister find out and their disapproval threatens Stevie and Martha's chance at real love. Can't Forget About You is both a spicy rom-com and a sharply insightful look at generational conflict in post-Troubles Belfast. This "rude, ribald and ... raucously funny" (The Guardian) comedy asks what a family and a nation can forget on the way to a brighter future.

Same Team

by Robbie Gordon & Jack Nurse | Directed by Kittson O'Neill

May 27 - June 14, 2026

The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake

From Scotland

Five very different women have joined a community-center soccer team with the same goal: winning the Homeless World Cup for Scotland. Jo is hungry for the trophy. The B needs a fresh start. Noor juggles school, family, and talent. Lorraine is looking for a purpose. Single-mom Sammy wants to make her boys proud. And together, they go further than any of them could alone. With all the euphoria, agony, and breakneck speed of a football match, this "electric...compassionate, hilarious, and honest" (Theatre Scotland) play is all about what's possible when we're on the same team - just in time for the 2026 World Cup!

POP-UP PLAYS IN A PUB

Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England

by Alex Hill

October 8 - 26, 2025

Upstairs at Fergie's Pub

From England

It's there in the title: While celebrating England's success in the Euro Cup semifinals with a rowdy crowd at Wembley Stadium, diehard fan Billy goes viral for putting a flare in his bum. He and his mate Adam have fallen in with a rougher crowd, where competition in the stands and streets is more vicious than the match on the pitch. This blisteringly funny solo show examines what it means to be a fan, to be a man, and to be someone who desperately longs to fit in and keep up. A smash hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the world, this "funny, raw and honest look at identity, loyalty and belonging" (Edinburgh Fringe) beats with a tender, bruised heart.

The Greatest Play in the History of the World

by Ian Kershaw | Directed by Kathryn MacMillan

An Inis Nua & Tiny Dynamite Co-Production

November 26 - December 14, 2025

The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake

From England

It's 4:40 a.m., and time has quite literally stopped - at least for everyone except singletons Tom and Sara and the long-married Forshaws. In the quiet of the very early morning, four neighbors reach out to each other across space, time, and loneliness to find that their universe is bigger than they knew. Told by a single narrator (beloved Philadelphia performer Brett Ashley Robinson), this magical, romantic, and soul-stirring story glows with the enchantments of the holiday season.