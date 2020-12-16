Bucks County Playhouse to Stream KIM SLEDGE: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Singer Kim Sledge, a member of one of the most iconic music groups of the disco era, will take center stage at the historic Bucks County Playhouse for an all-new holiday concert. "Kim Sledge: Home for the Holidays - Live from Bucks County Playhouse" will make its world-wide streaming debut on Christmas Eve.

Currently residing in Bucks County, Kim Sledge comes home for the holidays to present an all-new, family friendly concert of holiday favorites. Alongside her band, and with musical direction by Drew Wutke, Sledge will perform both inspirational and traditional holiday songs including "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Joy to the World," "Emanuel," "Rise and Shine" and more.

Kim is an original member of Sister Sledge, the Philadelphia-based, internationally renowned group best known for the chart-topping gold record, "We Are Family." Formed in 1971, the group consisted of sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim, and Kathy Sledge. The siblings achieved international success at the height of the disco era. In 1979, they released their breakthrough album "We Are Family," which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 and included the 1979 US top-10 singles "He's the Greatest Dancer" and "We Are Family." A third single, "Lost in Music," reached the US top 40. "We Are Family" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in honor of its lasting cultural and historical significance.

Sister Sledge was just one highlight in the creative career of Kim Sledge. Alongside her sisters and a wide range of other artists, she's spent decades exploring her faith and inspirations through her art. She has written "RTWO: Rest, Trust, Worship, and Obey." Kim continues to create new music and has a new children's book "Jul & Dre," which is part of a six-book series for children.



Earlier this year, The World Health Organization announced a partnership with Sledge and The World We Want Foundation to recreate a "unity anthem" of the hit 1979 song "We Are Family." The WHO is using the song to foster focus and attention to global health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website.

"Kim Sledge: Home for the Holidays: Live from Bucks County Playhouse" will be presented on the streaming platform Stellar (StellarTickets.com) beginning 7pm on on December 24 and will be available through January 1. Streaming tickets are $20. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit stellartickets.com or BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.