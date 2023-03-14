Browse Philadelphia Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds

BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Philadelphia!
Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work.
For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.
Standard Listings
Our entry-level free offering, all basic, standard listings will appear as text only in our classifieds section, BWW search engine and in our special daily and weekly listing roundups.
Submit a Standard Listing
Premium Listings
Get the BEST online value for your advertising dollar AND complete promotion throughout the largest theatre web site. Note: If you're posting a job, you must include full numerical information on the range of pay. We are unable to feature listings without this information.
Premium Listings:
Enhanced premium listings will have all the same features as basic, PLUS the ability to include a photo. All premium listings will appear above basic listings in special highlighted boxes and will also appear as featured listings in BWW's e-newsletters and in editorial content.
Submit a Premium Listing
Philadelphia Classified Listings
Institutional Giving Manager at The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, PA
The Wilma Theater seeks a persuasive writer and enthusiastic project manager to serve as Institutional Giving Manager. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original,...
Click Here for More Information...
Browse All Classifieds
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Related Stories
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/9/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/2/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/23/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/17/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Team BWW
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/14/2023
March 14, 2023
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, March 13, 2023.
Learn All About the True Story Behind PARADE
March 11, 2023
What exactly about Parade's story is so controversial? If you are already a fan and want to learn more about the true story on which the show is based, we've gathered some of the best content devoted to the murder of Mary Phagan and the case of Leo Frank.
Shop A DOLL'S HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
March 10, 2023
Take a look at official merchandise from A Doll's House in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel.
TANZ DER VAMPIRE Kehrt Diesen Herbst Nach Hamburg Zurück
March 10, 2023
Bereits seit einem Vierteljahrhundert begeistert das Musical TANZ DER VAMPIRE aus der Feder von Michael Kunze (Buch und Lyrics) und Jim Steinman (Musik) Fans auf der ganzen Welt. Aufgrund der hohen Nachfrage bei Fans der Show in ganz Deutschland zeigt Stage Entertainment ab November 2023 TANZ DER VAMPIRE wieder in Hamburg, im Stage Operettenhaus.