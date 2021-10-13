Beatlemania To Invade Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

Attention Beatles fans! The British Invasion is back and it's hitting Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 PM as highly-acclaimed early Beatles era tribute band Studio Two headlines West Chester's popular theater.

Featuring graduates from Berklee College of Music, Studio Two is known for authentically recreating hits from the Beatles' "The Red Album Years," including "A Hard Day's Night," "Ticket to Ride" and "Love Me Do." Studio Two will also perform songs from the Beatles' first seven albums including their number one hits and some of their better-known covers performed during the Beatles' many club and touring performances. Plus, all of this is done in period-correct attire and equipment to add to the show's faithful representation of the "Fab Four."

"There are many Beatles tributes out there; and many are quite good at what they do," said April Evans, executive director for Uptown!. "But when we were looking for a truly unique Beatles experience, there was no one else that could match Studio Two's talent, stage performance and dedication to authenticity. This is going to be a wonderful night of music for fans of all ages."

The Studio Two Early Beatles show is just one of many exciting upcoming performances at Uptown! this monthincluding The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute (Oct. 29) and Ultimate Tribute to the Doors (Oct. 30).

Tickets for Studio Two Early Beatles at Uptown! can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/71

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.