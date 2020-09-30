BWW Blog: Using Art to Stop the Propaganda - VOTE

The world is scary, yes, but we do not have to live in fear forever. Make your voice heard because if you don’t, what was all the listening for.

The world is a scary place. There are so many issues that really hinder the progress of the globe and that seems to be more prevalent than ever in the United States of America. History has shown us, time and time again, that we need to be better than our ancestors. In 2020, America has become the antithesis of a long-standing tradition of failed democracy, racism, and the inability to see passed our own ego. The writing is on the walls: America needs to be better. This isn't a new concept, this isn't an original idea, and, most certainly, this is not an idea that has any movement actually behind it when you just say a blanket statement online and do nothing about it.

Sure, there are people who are actively fighting fights and protesting the wrongs in society, but there are a lot of us who use our art and words to take a stand against injustices. So, what can we, as theatre makers, performers, writers, and workers, do to ensure we are doing our part to be better moving forward? Before you read further, know that these steps will not be the only steps to make America better and to heal from our history; we will have to work for a long time to ensure that every American finds the United States to be a safe place for them.

Right now, however, these are the initial steps that we as an American people who cannot go out and protest physically should and need to be doing. First, we must listen to the voices surrounding us. Many people need to speak, and we can't, as allies to neighboring communities, be the only voices to talk, especially directly in response to oppression. Not every voice sounds the same and believes the same ideologies. We know we all look different on the outside, but we need to know that not every skin color or sexuality or gender believes the same thing. All our paths are different, and those stories deserve to be shared. Second, be prepared to be uncomfortable. Conversations about race relations in America or mortality rates in the LGBTQ+ community or anything associated with the political climate of 2020 will make you uncomfortable if you care deeply enough.

Go back to the first step, listen, and be ready to do only that in times of uncomfortable moments. Lastly, be active not passive. You have listened, you have felt a sliver of what makes other hurts, not be the change to active fight with others to stop white supremacy, homophobia, and other plagues of our nation. You may not be able to go out and protest the way that you want or like many have done on our television screens, but you can protest. Make art, write plays, record songs, develop photos, donate to worthy causes, and VOTE. The world is scary, yes, but we do not have to live in fear forever. Make your voice heard because if you don't, what was all the listening for.

