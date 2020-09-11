BWW Blog: Mellow Music

I hope that this list helps you when you’re feeling anxious, or even inspires you to look into your own music library for mellow music! ​​​​​​​

Like many fellow theatre people, and just, well,... people, I have anxiety. Certain situations, or even nothing at all, can cause me to have panic attacks and suddenly assume the worst. When I get like this, one of the few things that can mellow me out is music. Musical Theatre is my happy place, and there are so many mellow, calm songs that instantly bring me back down when I start to spiral. Here are some of my go-to's.

1. Tell Her, 13

13 was one of my favorite musicals growing up, and this song is why. This mellow tune is just so beautiful, sweet, and great to belt out the insecurities.

2. Warm All Over, The Most Happy Fella

The tune and the vocals on most versions of this song (I highly recommend Sutton Foster's cover) are extremely soothing. Just the right amount of sweet and calm to help bring me back down.

3. Up On the Roof, (Sutton Foster), Wish

Another from Queen Sutton, this is one of my favorites to listen to when I'm just feeling overwhelmed and need to take a breath.

4. Lucky to Be Me (Rachel Bay Jones' cover), On the Town

This cover never fails to put a smile on my face. It's upbeat but not too intense, positive, and just a nice, fun listen to lighten your mood.

5. A Little Girl from Little Rock, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

I honestly don't have a great explanation for this one, other than that it's got a nice beat. it's an easy song to belt out the stress or to just bop along to.

6. Answer Me, The Band's Visit

This beautifully sad and simplistic melody in which a man begs his loved one to call is a twofer for me. First of all, it's just a gorgeous melody, perfectly mellow to calm and soothe. Also, the lyrics speak to me when I am in my feelings the most, as the aptly named Telephone Guy croons "Only you, when the sun and moon and stars are gone, what's left is only you. Will you answer me? Answer me."

7. The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing and Count Your Blessings, White Christmas

White Christmas has always been an old favorite of mine, especially as the weather gets colder and winter gets closer. These songs in particular never fail to get me smiling and gets me feeling better than I did before I listened to them.

8. Not Alone, A Very Potter Musical

This song just is my ultimate calm down song. The melody is gorgeous, Darren Criss practically bathes the listener in riffs, and the lyrics address so many of the worst anxieties that I tend to have. Just the chorus "Baby, you're not alone, 'Cause you're here with me. And nothing's ever gonna bring us down 'Cause nothing can keep me from lovin' you, and you know it's true, It don't matter what'll come to be Our love is all we need to make it through..." immediately improves my mood and mental state, no matter what it is.

I hope that this list helps you when you're feeling anxious, or even inspires you to look into your own music library for mellow music!

