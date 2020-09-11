BWW Blog: How to Survive Audition and Club Application Season

Here is some of my advice for freshmen to survive this stressful, yet rewarding experience.

It's that time of year again. Upperclassmen are gearing up to audition for productions or new groups, apply for clubs, and decide who should join their groups. Freshmen are preparing to take on college in a virtual era where joining a performing arts group or club may be vital to making new friends. Here is some of my advice for freshmen to survive this stressful, yet rewarding experience.

1. Research what your college has to offer.

Even though you may be going into the year knowing exactly what you want to audition or apply for, make sure to research what is available. See if your college is holding any virtual open houses or has a website dedicated to clubs. You may be surprised to find a group with a niche in something you love. I can almost guarantee to you that if you are looking to meet other people who share a similar interest with you, there is a group or club for it.

2. Audition or apply for anything you are TRULY interested for.

Once you have evaluated all your options, decide what calls your name. Do not audition or apply for anything that you would not love to be a part of simply to look cool, feel superior, or improve your resume. No employer cares what you joined if you did not demonstrate engagement with it. No other student is going to hold you to a different level depending on what you joined. Do what makes you happy and keep in mind that trying out for something you are not passionate about may withhold a spot from someone else who is passionate.

3. Prepare. Prepare. Prepare.

You have probably auditioned before, but know you must always practice. Online auditions have an extra attribute of ensuring that you can film yourself with good light and sound quality. You should practice singing and acting while recording yourself so you can not only become more comfortable with performing without an audience, but also so you can evaluate your performance. The same goes for club interviews. Prepare sample responses to potential questions then practice in front of a camera.

4. Face the decisions and make one of your own.

You may be lucky or unlucky. You may get into everything you auditioned and applied for, only some groups, or nothing. Whatever happens at the end of the day, it is important to know that any decision you receive is not reflective of your character. You will still be the same person and there will be more chances to join whatever you desire later on in your college career. Keep in mind that if you are accepted to multiple groups or cast in multiple productions, you must make a wise decision. Join whatever you will be most satisfied with and would like to become a leader of in the future, and do not accept too many offers. Remember you are in college and being a student comes first. Time management is one of the key skills you will develop in college.

Bonus for Upperclassmen: Let the freshmen in!

Yes, we all know you have a tight bond with your club or performing arts group, but what will happen to that bond within a few years from now if no freshmen are recruited? It will disappear. It may be hard to forge strong relationships over Zoom or FaceTime, yet it is the only way to ensure the survival of your club or group. Make sure you make the class of 2024 feel involved and active as you plan for a virtual semester.

