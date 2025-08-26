Ari Axelrod and More to Star in FALSETTOS at Arden Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company will open its 2025/26 season with the Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. Directed by Kevin Glaccum, Falsettos is a poignant and deeply human story about love, family, and the beautifully unconventional ways we choose to define them. The Arden’s production of William Finn and James Lapine’s beloved musical comes to life on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning September 25, opening night on October 4, and runs through October 26.

Falsettos, told entirely through William Finn’s music and lyrics, tells the story of Marvin (Steve Pacek), navigating life after leaving his wife, Trina (Katherine Fried), and son, Jason (Joey Caroto), to be with his lover, Whizzer (Will Stephan Connell). Set in the early 80s, the play explores the humor, heartbreak, and complexity of finding connection in a world shadowed by the emerging AIDS crisis. Audiences will get introduced to other characters like Cordelia (Jessica Money), Mendel (Ari Axelrod), and Dr. Charlotte (Jessica Johnson), who, amidst the chaos, form new bonds and redefine what family can be.

Special events and performances for Falsettos include:

Pay-What-You-Choose Night with Mazzoni Center I Wednesday, September 24, at 7 pm

Join in for the final dress rehearsal performance with a pre-show reception including food and refreshments. All proceeds benefit Mazzoni Center’s programming.

Post-Show Talkback| Sunday, October 12, at 2 pm and Thursday, October 23, at 7 pm

Join a member of Arden’s artist team for post-show talkbacks.

Teen Night | Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7 pm

$15 tickets and a post-show talkback for teens 13 – 18 years old. Click here to purchase tickets.

Young Friends Night! | Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 7 pm

Use code: YFARDEN for $30 tickets (Arden Young Friends is designed for audience members 40 and under and includes a pre-show networking event). Click here to purchase tickets.

Smart Caption Glasses | Starting Tuesday, October 7, 2024

Wearable, customizable Closed Captioning Glasses are available to reserve for performances. Click here to learn more.