Arden Theatre Company to Return To Live Performances With A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Originally slated for March 2020, The Arden Theatre Company's production of A Streetcar Named Desire held just one public performance before the company shut down due to the COVID pandemic. Now, this gorgeous production will return to open the Arden's 2022 Mainstage Season as the F. Otto Haas stage transforms into the sweltering streets of the New Orleans French Quarter. Directed by Arden Artistic Director Terry Nolen, A Streetcar Named Desire plays January 13 through February 13, 2022. Reviewing press are invited to the 7PM performance on January 19.

"We believe in the power of stories to bring people together, and it is incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to the Arden with Tennessee Williams' classic drama," notes Nolen. "This production has been a very long time in the making, and I am thrilled for the Arden family to finally experience the hard work of our artists as they return to the stage."

Widely considered one of Tennessee Williams' most memorable plays, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche DuBois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject-so far as possible-the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores. The Arden production features an outstanding regional cast, including Katharine Powell as Blanche, Emilie Krause as Stella, Matteo Scammell as Stanley, Akeem Davis as Mitch, Walter DeShields as Steve, Taysha Canales as Eunice, Victor Rodriguez, Jr. as Pablo, Joilet Harris as Neighbor/Strange Woman, Brian McCann as Strange Man, and Giaccomo Fizzano as Young Collector.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE are now available for purchase online at ardentheatre.org. A digital version of this production will be available to stream February 14-27. Please go to ardentheatre.org for details.

COVID Health and Safety Protocols

As the Arden prepares to welcome audiences back in January of 2022, they are making plans to ensure that the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff is paramount.

Vaccination Requirement

All patrons who visit Arden Theatre Company and / or attend performances must be fully vaccinated by the date of their visit. Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation (including photo of vaccination card) paired with a valid government-issued photo ID.

For patrons who are unable to be vaccinated, they will be required to provide proof of ONE of the following instead of evidence of vaccination:

Negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test. At home tests will not be accepted.

Negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.

Health and Safety

While in our buildings, The Arden will require audience members and staff to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth, including while seated watching performances.

The 2022 Season has been scheduled so that for most weeks, only one performance is running at a time. This will allow for less congestion and more space in the Lobby preshow and at intermission.

If guests are feeling sick, please stay home. The Arden staff and artists are expected to do the same.

Expanded Exchange and Refund Options

The Arden has expanded their exchange and refund options to ensure that guests have every opportunity to see a desired show, or they will get their money back.

All exchange fees are waived for the 2022 Season.

Ventilation and Air Filtration

The Arden has installed a new, state-of-the-art HVAC system for the F. Otto Haas Stage, which provides improved air circulation and safety in this shared space.

They have upgraded the filtration in the HVAC systems for all of the company's spaces to utilize CDC-recommended MERV13 rated filters.

To maintain the effectiveness of these improvements, the Arden has increased the frequency with which their HVAC systems are serviced and the filters are changed.

Cleaning and Disinfecting

The Arden has developed thorough and more frequent janitorial procedures that incorporate disinfection with CDC-recommended products.

The company will pay particular attention to high touch areas such as door handles, counters, and other shared surfaces before, during and after performances.

All public spaces are equipped with hand sanitizer dispensers.

Touchless Ticketing and Ticket Delivery

In addition to traditional tickets, The Arden is offering print-at-home and mobile ticket availability to all patrons.

To reduce close interactions, they will utilize contactless ticket scanning.

The Arden will be increasing the front of house staff presence to aid patrons navigate this new process.

Stagebills

The company will provide the option for patrons to read the stagebill from a smart phone.

For more information, visit ardentheatre.org.