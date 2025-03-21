Arden Children's Theatre to Present Greg Banks' THE HOBBIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Directed by Rebecca Wright (she/her), the imaginative production brings Middle-earth to life in a magical, action-packed retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved classic, designed for audiences ages seven and up. Through clever storytelling and dynamic staging, audiences are drawn into the journey of Bilbo Baggins, a humble hobbit who steps out of his comfort zone and embarks on an epic quest that tests his bravery, wit, and heart.

The Hobbit unfolds on the Arden's intimate 175-seat Arcadia Stage (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA), where thrust seating arrangement immerses audiences into Bilbo's journey. Previews begin April 2, opening night April 15 with performances through May 25.

Audiences may recognize Wright's work at the Arden, where she previously directed An Iliad, Backing Track, Red Riding Hood, and last season's Pinocchio. The Hobbit's dynamic cast features five talented actors—Eliana Fabiyi (she/her), Kelly McCaughan (she/her), Nathan Alford-Tate (he/him), Ciera Gardner (they/them), and Sean Lally (he/him)—who, together, play more than 20 characters throughout the 90-minute production.

“This playful and whimsical adaptation of The Hobbit is perfect for young adventurers, highlighting the themes of friendship, courage, and loyalty that made Tolkien's novel a classic of children's literature,” said Wright.

With a minimalistic set that captures the woodsy, forested landscapes of Middle-earth, audiences are transported into a magical, colorful world populated by fantastical creatures, including trolls, goblins, eagles, and elves—staying true to the vivid descriptions in Tolkien's original book. The play follows Bilbo, who would much rather be nestled in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. Instead, he's swept into an unexpected adventure, journeying through freezing mountains and eerie forests, where he encounters both fearsome foes and loyal friends. Though hesitant at first, Bilbo discovers that his true strength lies not in physical power but in his cleverness, bravery, and heart—transforming him from a timid hobbit into an unexpected hero. With a cast of longtime Arden collaborators and fresh new voices, the production blends story and spectacle, bringing the audience along Bilbo's extraordinary journey.

The stellar cast features Eliana Fabiyi (Bilbo), a Philadelphia-based actor, writer, and sound designer who has previously appeared at the Arden in Treasure Island (Jim Hawkins/Emily), The Bluest Eye (Maureen Peal), Peter Pan (Jane/Tootles), and A Midsummer's Night Dream (Fairy/Musician). Fabiyi's regional work includes roles at People's Light, Orbiter 3, and Ninth Planet.

Ciera Gardner (Kili and others) has previously appeared at the Arden in Red Riding Hood (Red/Delivery Person), and My General Tubman (u/s Harriet Tubman). Regionally, Gardner has appeared in roles at New Light Theatre, Interact Theatre Company, Theatre Horizon, and Azuka Theatre.

Nathan Alford-Tate (Balin and others) has appeared in roles at the Arden, including Pinocchio (Policeman/Cat/Lampwick), and The Snowy Day and Other Stories. Alford-Tate's regional work includes roles at Theatre Exile, South Camden Theatre Company, and Quintessence Theatre.

Kelly McCaughan (Thorin and others) is a multi-hyphenate artist making her debut at the Arden. Regionally, McCaughan has appeared in roles at Theatre Exile, Delaware Theatre Company, EgoPo Classic Theatre, and Revolution Shakespeare. McCaughan made her TV debut on the HBO comedy Crashing and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.

Sean Lally (Gandalf and others) is well known to Arden audiences for his roles in The Glass Menagerie (Tom Wingfield), Equivocation (Sharpe/Thomas Wintour/King James I), The Jungle Book (Shere Khan/Vulture/Monkey/Wolf), Robin Hood (Robin Hood), and Romeo and Juliet (Tybalt). Regionally, Lally has appeared in roles at the Lantern Theatre Company, Flashpoint Theatre Company, and EgoPo Classic Theatre.

The production design team includes Jo Vito Ramirez (Assistant Director), Lyndsey Connolly (Stage Manager), Sasha Jin Schwartz (Set Designer), Jordan McCree (Sound Designer and Composer), Nikki Delhomme (Costume Designer), and Maria Shaplin (Lighting Designer).

The Hobbit begins April 2, opens on April 14, and runs through May 25. The Honorary Producers are Terry and Ann Marie Horner. Our Opening Night Dining Partner is Franklin Fountain. Single ticket prices vary by performance and start at $35. Tickets are available online at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or at the box office at Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street).

Special events and performances for The Hobbit include:

Student Matinees | Available Tuesdays through Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Student Matinees are available Tuesdays through Fridays at 10:30 a.m. throughout the run of show. Want to bring a school group? Submit a group inquiry here.

Smart Caption Glasses | Starting Saturday, April 18, 2025

Wearable, customizable Closed Captioning Glasses are available to reserve for performances starting on Saturday, April 18, 2025. Recommended for adults and children ages 12 and up. Click here to learn more.

American Sign Language (ASL) Shadow Interpretation | Friday, May 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. & Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 4 p.m.

ASL interpretation where signers follow/”shadow” cast movement. Click here to learn more.

