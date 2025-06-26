Adam Pascal and More Set for The Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill Fall 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Cabaret has unveiled its fall 2025 season, inviting Broadway lovers to a series of unique, up close and personal performances. Set in the exquisite Rittenhouse Grill at the Warwick Hotel, Broadway Cabaret provides a one-of-a-kind evening combining the elegance of fine dining with the experience of live, intimate performances by Broadway's most illustrious stars.

Broadway Cabaret’s fall 2025 season lineup includes four special presentations with six incredible performers: Adam Pascal, Darius de Haas, Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch on piano, and a Christmas performance by Mark Nadler and Stephanie Pope.

Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, followed by an evening of songs and personal anecdotes from the luminaries of the musical theater world. The season promises the perfect fusion of culinary and theatrical delight, making each evening a truly unforgettable experience.

Adam Pascal kicks off the season on Monday, September 29, 2025. Adam has garnered acclaim on Broadway with his breakthrough role as Roger Davis in the original cast of Rent, for which he received a Tony nomination. His Broadway career includes principal roles in Elton John’s Aida, Something Rotten, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Chess, and Memphis. He was also featured in the films School of Rock and Tick, Tick... Boom!.

Darius de Haas performs on Monday, October 20, 2025, and is celebrated for his versatile Broadway performances, including his roles in renowned productions such as Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Carousel. He sang the voice of Shy Baldwin, the ‘Nat King Cole’ singer, on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On the cabaret stage, he has performed at 54 Below, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. His dynamic vocal prowess and compelling stage presence have made him a standout figure in the theater community.

Christine Ebersole will be joined by Billy Stritch on Monday, November 17, 2025 and Tuesday, November 18, 2025 for their cabaret An Evening with Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch on Piano. Christine is a Broadway star of the first magnitude. She is a two-time Tony Award winner for Grey Gardens and 42nd Street, a three-time nominee and one-time winner of the Drama Desk Award, and a two-time winner and two-time nominee of the Outer Critics Circle Award. Her Broadway credits include War Paint, Brigadoon, Camelot, and Oklahoma. Many know her for her 87 episodes on the Bob Hearts Abishola television show. Billy Stritch may best be known as Liza Minnelli’s musical director for twenty-five years. Billy headlines Monday nights at Birdland and Sunday nights at Bemelmans’ Bar at the Carlyle in New York. In addition to performing at Lincoln Center and Feinstein’s California, he is also a Grammy Award-winning composer.

Rounding out the fall season, Mark Nadler and Stephanie Pope perform a holiday cabaret entitled It's Christmastime in the City on Monday, December 15, 2025. Mark has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra, at Philadelphia’s own Mann Center for the Performing Arts, as well as 54 Below, Lincoln Center, and a special concert series at Sardi’s Restaurant in the heart of Broadway. He was named Entertainer of the Year by Broadway World, nominated for a Drama Desk Award, and won multiple Bistro and Manhattan Association of Cabaret awards. Stephanie Pope has a career spanning more than 35 years, appearing in more than ten Broadway shows, including Pippin, for which she received an Astaire Award. She was also featured in Chicago, Fosse, Smokey Joe’s Café, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill is proudly the only Broadway cabaret venue in Philadelphia, making it a truly special experience. Guests can choose from several tailored options for an evening of Broadway magic in the stunningly designed Rittenhouse Grill, adorned with plush armchairs and booths upon a lush cheetah print carpet. For those looking for the quintessential dinner and a show, standard ($200/pp) and premium ($225/pp) seating arrangements begin at 5:30pm with a rotating three-course prix-fixe meal prior to the performance that always includes the Grill’s classic Prime Rib. Alternatively, backstage reservations ($75/pp) begin at 7:30pm. These reservations offer beverage-only service, allowing guests to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails or fine wines while watching the show. All reservations include gratuity and tax. All cabaret guests are also welcome to a brief meet and greet with the performer after the show.

Broadway Cabaret was founded by producer Randy Swartz in collaboration with Rittenhouse Grill's owner, Garth Weldon. Before launching this venture, Randy established himself as a cultural force in Philadelphia as Artistic Director of Dance Celebration and Next Move Dance, where he produced more than 2,500 performances at the Annenberg Center. Though he retired in 2020, his influential legacy in dance presentation continues through Penn Live Arts, which maintains his artistic traditions. Garth Weldon brings more than twenty-eight years of hospitality expertise to Broadway Cabaret as the owner of Rittenhouse Grill. With a passion for creating memorable dining experiences, Weldon has made the restaurant one of Philadelphia's premier fine dining destinations, known for its elegant atmosphere and exceptional service that perfectly complements the intimate performances of the cabaret series. The series originated in December of 2023 with Tony Yazbeck, Tony Award nominee for On the Town, tapping, singing, and storytelling to a sold-out audience. Since then, nine Broadway stars have performed at Rittenhouse Grill.

“The fall 2025 season at Broadway Cabaret represents everything we've aspired to create since launching this series – bringing Broadway's finest talent into an intimate setting where Philadelphia audiences can experience true cabaret artistry,” said Randy Swartz. "From Adam Pascal's rock sensibility to Christine Ebersole's unparalleled vocal elegance, each performer brings a unique perspective to their craft. What makes our cabaret series special is the rare opportunity for audiences to not only hear magnificent performances but to connect with these artists through personal stories and musical moments that simply can't be replicated in larger venues."

“I have always imagined that Rittenhouse Grill would be a haven of sophisticated dining and entertainment in Center City, and our partnership with Randy Swartz has allowed us to fulfill that vision in exceptional ways," said Garth Weldon. “Our guests consistently tell us how extraordinary it is to enjoy world-class cuisine and then, just steps away from their table, experience high caliber performances in our distinctive setting. The cabaret series is on its way to becoming a staple of Philadelphia's cultural landscape thanks to Randy’s hard work, and I couldn’t be more delighted that it’s happening at Rittenhouse Grill.”

Broadway Cabaret is sponsored by Warwick Hotel, a tribute by Marriott Hotel.

There is special pricing for cabaret patrons that would like to stay the night at Warwick Hotel.

Comments

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...