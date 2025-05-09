Adam Chanler-Berat, Jordan Dobson and More to Star in SMALL BALL at Philadelphia Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team of its season-closing production, Small Ball. Commissioned and co-produced by Daryl Morey, President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, Small Ball is an off-beat and surreal musical about a professional basketball team, a mysterious new recruit, a tiny island nation, and the big questions that bounce between them.

Comments