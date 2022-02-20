Act II Playhouse Stages Production of BUYER AND CELLAR

Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA announces their latest stage production, Buyer and Cellar, written by Jonathan Tolins, directed by Tony Braithwaite and starring Zachary Chiero. The show runs from March 1 through April 2.

Imagine one of the greatest icons of the entertainment industry building a fake mini-mall in her basement to display her massive collection of costumes, dolls, and antiques. Well, that part is true! It's exactly what Barbra Streisand did (after being inspired by a visit to Delaware's Winterthur Museum). Now imagine our hero and struggling actor - Alex - as the fictional employee hired to staff the "shoppes" as he waits and wonders if the Funny Girl herself will make a visit downstairs. Buyer and Cellar is an outrageous comedy about diva-land, the price of fame, and the oddest of odd jobs.

Zachary Chiero (Alex) returns to the Playhouse for the fourth time, following roles in Kiss Me Kate, Biloxi Blues, and Cafe Puttanesca. In Buyer and Cellar, he plays Alex, but he also plays - in lighting quick succession - Alex's boyfriend, a randy HR director, a surly LA assistant, Bea Arthur, and a myriad of other characters, including Babs herself!

"It has been two and a half years since my last live performance, and there are few places I would rather make my return to the stage than Act II Playhouse. I am overjoyed to bring such a wild story to life."

After graduating from Muhlenberg College in 2009, Chiero spent the last decade performing with many theaters throughout Philadelphia. He has created three world premiere national tours with Enchantment Theatre Company, where he is currently an Associate Artistic Director. He is a proud company member of Tribe of Fools physical theatre company, where he has received Barrymore nominations for Best Choreography. Favorite recent onstage performances include Leo in The Producers (opposite Tony Braithwaite as Max Bialystock), Riff in West Side Story, and a Clown in Clown Sex Ed.

"I am so thrilled to bring in this very funny actor to spearhead this very funny play," said Braithwaite. "It's a terrific story, hilariously rooted in facts, and will be yet another evening at the Playhouse where folks can laugh with abandon."

Liz McDonald is the Production Manager, Patricia G. Sabato is the Stage Manager, Paul Dake is the Production Associate, Alex Dakaglou is the Sound Designer, and James Leitner is the Lighting Designer.

"Buyer and Cellar" runs from March 1 through April 2. Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online by clicking here, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2PM - 6PM. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Subscriptions are also available.

Tony Braithwaite (Director) is in his 10th season as Artistic Director at Act II Playhouse, having most recently appeared in A Couple of Swells at Act II. Tony has worked in and around Philadelphia since 1995 - as an actor, director, writer, teacher and comic - at 1812 Productions, Arden Theatre Company, People's Light and Theatre, Mauckingbird Theatre Company, The Kimmel Center, Delaware Theatre Company, Hedgerow Theatre Company, Montgomery Theatre, Bucks County Regional Performing Arts Center, and both the PA and Philadelphia Shakespeare Festivals, among others. Braithwaite is a 13-time Barrymore Award nominee, a 4-time Barrymore M.C. and a 3-time Barrymore winner, including wins for The Big Bang and The Story of My Life (both at Act II). For 27 years, Braithwaite has also served as Director of Dramatics at his beloved alma mater, St. Joseph's Prep.

Act II Playhouse is committed to producing new, classic, and original plays, musicals, and cabarets that are both accessible and entertaining; and presenting those shows in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and performers into a unique dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 39 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Artistic Director in the theatre's history.