A QUEER CHRISTMAS CAROL to Premiere At The Painted Mug Cafe

The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe is partnering with The Painted Mug Cafe - an up-and-coming performance space and cafe in Philadelphia dedicated to empowering the local LGBTQIA+ community - to present A Queer Christmas Carol, a retelling of the classic ghost story by Charles Dickens...but this time every character is gay.

On Christmas Eve, notorious miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits who vow to make him see the error of his ways. Can Scrooge overcome his greed to become a good person? Is that the real problem here?

From director and co-writer CJ Higgins (they/them): "The original tale of A Christmas Carol is both a timeless classic and a story that could use some slight overhaul; specifically, the idea that a rich man changing his ways simply because he learns better is not feasible in a world full of Jeff Bezo's, Elon Musk's, and Donald Trump's. Our adaptation is not the story of a man who magically becomes a "better person", but a man who needs to recognize he is part of a community and behave accordingly."

Written by: CJ Higgins & Quinton J. Alexander

Directed by: CJ Higgins



Featuring: Rosey Hart (Kate Rose Wilburn) as the Narrator, Josh Hitchens as Ebenezer Scrooge, Linden Curhart as the Ghost of Christmas Past/Tiny Tim, Quanece Thomspon as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Fezziwig, Geremy Webne-Behrman as the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come/Jacob Marley, Stephanie Stoner as Bob Cratchit/Dick Wilkins, Willow McGlone as Fred/Fan, Twoey Truong as Belle/Mrs. Cratchit, and Quinton J. Alexander & Jenn Adams as Ensemble

A Queer Christmas Carol will be presented in-person and digitally. The in-person performances will take place at The Painted Mug Cafe in South Philadelphia from December 17th-19th. All in-person attendees must be fully vaccinated and masked. A digital stream of the show will be available online between December 20th-31st. Anyone purchasing tickets for the digital stream will receive instructions on how to access it. For more information and to get tickets, visit humnbards.com.