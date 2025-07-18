2025 MONTCO JAZZ FESTIVAL Returns With Over 30 Events Across 23 Venues

Curated by Joanna Pascale, this year's celebration showcases national acts and local talent from September 16â€“21.
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has announced the return of the Montco Jazz Festival, taking place September 16â€“21, 2025, at 23 diverse venues throughout Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Now in its fourth year, the festival features more than 30 concerts and events, curated for the third consecutive year by internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and artistic director Joanna Pascale.
"The annual Montco Jazz Fest is a signature event that showcases Montgomery County as a vibrant arts and culture destination," said Rachel Riley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We're especially excited to welcome back the talented Joanna Pascale, whose curated lineup of events this year will further cement Montco's reputation as a must-visit spot for jazz and music enthusiasts across the region."
The 2025 lineup brings together a dynamic mix of local talent, rising stars, and celebrated national performers, with concerts hosted in breweries, parks, restaurants, art galleries, theaters, museums, and even a zoo. Highlights include a high-energy swing dance kick-off with Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, performances by acclaimed vocalists Joanna Pascale, Calli Graver, and Najwa Parkins, and special tribute events such as I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone featuring Carol Riddick and Gerald Veasley.
"The musicians and venues of Montgomery County are playing a vital role in shaping a dynamic and meaningful series of events for this year's festival," said Joanna Pascale. "This celebration is truly rooted in communityâ€”unfolding in spaces across the county, honoring jazz, and nurturing the next generation of artists who will carry the music forward."
The festival also encourages exploration through the ArtsMontco Passâ€”a free, mobile-friendly guide that takes users on a self-paced tour of more than 30 arts and culture destinations across Montgomery County. The pass offers an interactive experience where visitors can check in at venues to earn points and unlock exclusive prizes, from theaters and galleries to museums and artist studios.
In addition to free and ticketed live performances, the festival emphasizes accessibility and local engagement, with a mix of outdoor concerts, educational partnerships, and family-friendly programming, including the Junior Jazz Festival at Elmwood Park Zoo and a Women in Jazz Celebration hosted by Key of She Jazz.
For the full lineup of performances, ticket information, and updates, visit www.valleyforge.org/montcojazzfest.
September 16 | Berman Museum, Collegeville
6pmâ€“9pm (Free)
September 16 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia
6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)
September 17 | Human Robot, Jenkintown
7pmâ€“10pm (No cover)
September 17 | Spring Mill CafÃ©, Conshohocken
6pm ($20)
September 17 | Rivet: Canteen & Assembly, Pottstown
5:30pm doors / 6:30pm show (Free)
September 17 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken
6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)
September 17 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia
6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)
September 18 | Valley Forge Casino, King of Prussia
8pm ($20)
September 18 | King of Prussia Town Center
5pmâ€“7pm (Free)
September 18 | Stave & Stable, Pottstown
6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)
September 18 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken
6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)
September 18 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia
6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)
September 19 | Cardinal Hollow Winery, West Point
7:30pm ($10)
September 19 | The Great American Pub, Conshohocken
6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)
September 19 | Moody Jones Gallery, Jenkintown
6pmâ€“8pm ($15)
September 19 | The Co Lab, Glenside
7pmâ€“10pm ($15 advance / $20 door)
September 19 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia
6:30pmâ€“10:30pm (No cover)
September 20 | The Cigar Republic, Conshohocken
8pmâ€“11pm ($20)
September 20 | Human Robot, Jenkintown
12pmâ€“3pm (No cover)
September 20 | Elmwood Park Zoo, Norristown
12pmâ€“3pm (Included with zoo admission)
September 20 | Theatre Horizon, Norristown
2pmâ€“5pm (Free)
September 20 | The Royal Music and Arts Center, Glenside
7:30pm doors / 8pm show ($25 advance)
September 20 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken
6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)
September 20 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia
6:30pmâ€“10:30pm (No cover)
September 21 | Hotel West & Main, Conshohocken
1pmâ€“6:30pm (Free)
1:00â€“2:15 PM â€“ The Maria Marmarou Trio
3:00â€“4:15 PM â€“ The Olivia Hughart Group
5:00â€“6:30 PM â€“ I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone feat. Carol Riddick & Gerald Veasley
September 21 | King of Prussia Mall
11amâ€“2pm (No cover)
September 21 | Human Robot, Jenkintown
12pmâ€“3pm (No cover)
September 21 | JJ Rattigan Brewing, Pottstown
11amâ€“2pm (No cover)
September 21 | Southern Cross Kitchen, Conshohocken
11amâ€“2pm (No cover)
September 21 | Temple University Ambler (w/ Upper Dublin Parks)
5pm (Free)
September 21 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken
6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)
September 21 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia
6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)
August 3, 2025 | 7pm
September 4, 2025 | 8pm
September 28, 2025 | 7pm
Videos