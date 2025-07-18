2025 MONTCO JAZZ FESTIVAL Returns With Over 30 Events Across 23 Venues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has announced the return of the Montco Jazz Festival, taking place September 16â€“21, 2025, at 23 diverse venues throughout Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Now in its fourth year, the festival features more than 30 concerts and events, curated for the third consecutive year by internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and artistic director Joanna Pascale.

"The annual Montco Jazz Fest is a signature event that showcases Montgomery County as a vibrant arts and culture destination," said Rachel Riley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We're especially excited to welcome back the talented Joanna Pascale, whose curated lineup of events this year will further cement Montco's reputation as a must-visit spot for jazz and music enthusiasts across the region."

The 2025 lineup brings together a dynamic mix of local talent, rising stars, and celebrated national performers, with concerts hosted in breweries, parks, restaurants, art galleries, theaters, museums, and even a zoo. Highlights include a high-energy swing dance kick-off with Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, performances by acclaimed vocalists Joanna Pascale, Calli Graver, and Najwa Parkins, and special tribute events such as I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone featuring Carol Riddick and Gerald Veasley.

"The musicians and venues of Montgomery County are playing a vital role in shaping a dynamic and meaningful series of events for this year's festival," said Joanna Pascale. "This celebration is truly rooted in communityâ€”unfolding in spaces across the county, honoring jazz, and nurturing the next generation of artists who will carry the music forward."

The festival also encourages exploration through the ArtsMontco Passâ€”a free, mobile-friendly guide that takes users on a self-paced tour of more than 30 arts and culture destinations across Montgomery County. The pass offers an interactive experience where visitors can check in at venues to earn points and unlock exclusive prizes, from theaters and galleries to museums and artist studios.

In addition to free and ticketed live performances, the festival emphasizes accessibility and local engagement, with a mix of outdoor concerts, educational partnerships, and family-friendly programming, including the Junior Jazz Festival at Elmwood Park Zoo and a Women in Jazz Celebration hosted by Key of She Jazz.

For the full lineup of performances, ticket information, and updates, visit www.valleyforge.org/montcojazzfest.

Â

Montco Jazz Festival Kick-off: Danny Jonokuchi and the Revisionists

September 16 | Berman Museum, Collegeville

6pmâ€“9pm (Free)

Live Jazz at Eddie V's (Sept 16)

September 16 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia

6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)

Alex Bartlett Trio

September 17 | Human Robot, Jenkintown

7pmâ€“10pm (No cover)

The David Reiter Trio with Geri Oliver

September 17 | Spring Mill CafÃ©, Conshohocken

6pm ($20)

West Chester Universityâ€™s Criterions Jazz Ensemble

September 17 | Rivet: Canteen & Assembly, Pottstown

5:30pm doors / 6:30pm show (Free)

Live Jazz at Hook & Ladder (Sept 17)

September 17 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken

6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)

Live Jazz at Eddie V's (Sept 17)

September 17 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia

6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)

An Evening with Joanna Pascale

September 18 | Valley Forge Casino, King of Prussia

8pm ($20)

Calli Graver Quintet

September 18 | King of Prussia Town Center

5pmâ€“7pm (Free)

Najwa Parkins

September 18 | Stave & Stable, Pottstown

6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)

Live Jazz at Hook & Ladder (Sept 18)

September 18 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken

6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)

Live Jazz at Eddie V's (Sept 18)

September 18 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia

6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)

The Philly 5

September 19 | Cardinal Hollow Winery, West Point

7:30pm ($10)

King Jazz ft. Cindy King

September 19 | The Great American Pub, Conshohocken

6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)

DJC Project

September 19 | Moody Jones Gallery, Jenkintown

6pmâ€“8pm ($15)

South Philly Snake Charmers

September 19 | The Co Lab, Glenside

7pmâ€“10pm ($15 advance / $20 door)

Live Jazz at Eddie V's (Sept 19)

September 19 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia

6:30pmâ€“10:30pm (No cover)

The Jazz Bridge Super Band

September 20 | The Cigar Republic, Conshohocken

8pmâ€“11pm ($20)

Len Pierro Trio

September 20 | Human Robot, Jenkintown

12pmâ€“3pm (No cover)

Junior Jazz Festival

September 20 | Elmwood Park Zoo, Norristown

12pmâ€“3pm (Included with zoo admission)

Theatre Horizon Season Kick-Off & Concert

September 20 | Theatre Horizon, Norristown

2pmâ€“5pm (Free)

The A to Z Band: Reimagining Al Cohn and Zoot Sims

September 20 | The Royal Music and Arts Center, Glenside

7:30pm doors / 8pm show ($25 advance)

Live Jazz at Hook & Ladder (Sept 20)

September 20 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken

6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)

Live Jazz at Eddie V's (Sept 20)

September 20 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia

6:30pmâ€“10:30pm (No cover)

All-Day Women in Jazz Party â€“ Hosted by Key of She Jazz

September 21 | Hotel West & Main, Conshohocken

1pmâ€“6:30pm (Free)

Lineup:

1:00â€“2:15 PM â€“ The Maria Marmarou Trio

3:00â€“4:15 PM â€“ The Olivia Hughart Group

5:00â€“6:30 PM â€“ I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone feat. Carol Riddick & Gerald Veasley

Live Jazz at King of Prussia Mall

September 21 | King of Prussia Mall

11amâ€“2pm (No cover)

Dan Hanrahan Trio

September 21 | Human Robot, Jenkintown

12pmâ€“3pm (No cover)

Kevin MacConnell Duo

September 21 | JJ Rattigan Brewing, Pottstown

11amâ€“2pm (No cover)

Jacob Kelberman

September 21 | Southern Cross Kitchen, Conshohocken

11amâ€“2pm (No cover)

Temple University Jazz Band

September 21 | Temple University Ambler (w/ Upper Dublin Parks)

5pm (Free)

Live Jazz at Hook & Ladder (Sept 21)

September 21 | Hook & Ladder, Conshohocken

6pmâ€“9pm (No cover)

Lou Lanza Trio

September 21 | Eddie V's, King of Prussia

6:30pmâ€“9:30pm (No cover)

Additional Jazz Events at Ardmore Music Hall

Bill Frisell Trio

August 3, 2025 | 7pm

Karl Densonâ€™s Tiny Universe

September 4, 2025 | 8pm

Hiromiâ€™s Sonicwonder

September 28, 2025 | 7pm