1812 Productions Presents THE WAY I WALK

1812 Productions is proud to add new streaming and accessibility features to its virtual production of The Way I Walk. The Way I Walk is a premiere comedy from 1812 Productions' newly implemented Artistic Core, comprised of company co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs and Philadelphia theatre artists Melanie Cotton, Tanaquil Márquez, and Bi Jean Ngo.

The first in a series of related projects premiering over the coming years, The Way I Walk is performed live nightly for a streaming audience. The show is playing through May 23rd. Tickets start at $28 and are available at www.1812productions.org or at 215-592-9560.

Starting Wednesday, May 19th, in addition to scheduled live performances, 1812 Productions will also offer a streamable recording of The Way I Walk that will be available to patrons at any time. This recording is being offered in its standard format and in a second format featuring audio descriptions created by Philadelphia audio describer Nicole Sardella.

"Audio description is an accessibility service for people who are blind, low-vision, or visually impaired, where a describer provides a verbal description of the essential visual elements of any arts and culture experience," says Sardella. "Audio description is particularly important in The Way I Walk, which has such significant visuals that tell the story. It really was a pleasure to describe the show."

Streamable recordings will also be available to watch with English captions or Spanish captions. The show was translated into Spanish by Fernando Mendez who has created more than a dozen original translations for 1812 Productions since 2016. Mendez is a founding member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, former editor of El Sol and Estylo magazine, an editorial writer contributing to several publications, and host of the bilingual radio program The Roundtable on USALA Media. "I'm happy to be part of an artistic endeavor that helps to connect the Hispanic community to an original project that is entertaining and constructive," Mr. Mendez says. "By providing more accessibility we are helping to connect diverse audiences. We are bridging the cultural gaps. Art enriches all of us in all its forms."

The Way I Walk is a wild comedy fantasia that navigates the lives of four women in an American workplace. By turns absurd, surreal, and wickedly funny, The Way I Walk moves back and forth between reality and fantasy as the women at the center of this journey find themselves caught in a board game where the rules change on a whim and winning is all a matter of perspective. Core member and 1812 co-founder Jennifer Childs says, "The best work we do at 1812 happens when we gather a group of artists together to make something unique. This project is an exciting expansion of our process, putting new voices at the center of our work."