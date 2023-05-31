1812 Productions Prepares For 18th Annual Gala Fundraiser Eventa Du Schmancy

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, is pleased to present its 18th annual gala fundraiser, Eventa du Schmancy featuring 1812 Productions' signature Bad Song Cabaret. Hosted by Philadelphia favorite Scott Greer, The Bad Song Cabaret showcases a collection of some of the worst pop songs performed by Philadelphia's funniest performers. This evening of hilarious tunes, food, cocktails, and fun, will take place on Monday, June 5, at Cherry Street Pier. Tickets are now on sale at www.1812productions.org.

Featured performers include the master of ceremonies, Barrymore Award-winning actor Scott Greer, 1812 Productions' Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs, long-time 1812 collaborator Tony Braithwaite, and audience favorites Dave Jadico, Lexi Thammavong and Jackie Soro, with additional cast members to be announced.

Glenn Gundersen, President of 1812 Productions' Board of Directors, says, "There may be schmancier galas in Philadelphia, but none is likely to be as much fun as 1812's Eventa du Schmancy. It's an evening true to 1812's signature style-utterly original, whimsical, and smart-and a fitting salute to 1812's hugely successful return to live theatre. Every year, our patrons and supporters look forward to this joyful gathering, and we can't wait to celebrate with them at Cherry Street Pier."

The evening will begin at 6:30pm with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres on Cherry Street Pier, followed by dinner from Catering by Design and The Bad Song Cabaret with a live auction and deluxe basket raffles All proceeds benefit 1812 Productions.

1812 Productions' General Manager, Jaime Konowal, adds, "Following our first season back together in person, we are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and ever-expanding network of individuals and foundations who support the work we do and who believe as strongly as we do that the world needs more comedy. As we look ahead to our 2023-2024 season, Eventa du Schmancy gives us a great opportunity to raise a glass to all of the patrons whose support means so much to us year after year."

Eventa du Schmancy featuring The Bad Song Cabaret will take place on Monday, June 5th, at Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd. Tickets are $195 and $340 and are available at 215-592-9560 or at www.1812productions.org.

1812 Productions welcomes Eventa du Schmancy event sponsor Independence Foundation and corporate sponsor Schnader.

