1812 Productions Announces Regional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and More for 2022-2023 Season

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, has announced their 2022-2023 season of laughs coming to Plays & Players Theatre in Center City, Philadelphia. Of note, the company will stage the professional regional premiere of the international hit sensation THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, coming in 2023, along with new stagings of two of 1812's popular hits, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS and BROADS.

"1812 Productions' mission, to create and present theatrical works of comedy that explore and celebrate our sense of community, our history, and our humanity, is more relevant now than ever before, " notes Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "Our 2022-2023 season highlights our company's signature hits that audiences have come to know and love, plus we are thrilled to be the first in the region to present a brand new staging of the Broadway and West End hit, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. I can't wait to share these exciting works with our 1812 audiences and friends."

The season begins with the return of the company's signature hit, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS, running December 1 through 31, 2022. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 17 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. Created and Performed by the This Is The Week That Is Ensemble, the show features musical parodies, improvised comedy, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. It's a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show, on a mission to tell the truth and make it funny. The show is part of The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary Producer is Terry Graboyes

Next, 1812 presents a newly-curated staging of their popular 2019 cabaret hit, BROADS, running January 26 through February 26, 2023. Curated and directed by Childs, BROADS returns-with new material for a new era. From Mae West to Moms Mabley, Sophie Tucker, and more, BROADS features classic and original sketches, songs, and fun that celebrates the bawdiest, boldest, and funniest, groundbreaking ladies of the 1920s thru the 1960s.

Finally, the company will present the professional regional premiere of the international hit sensation THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, running from April 27 through May 21, 2023. Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is the winner of numerous Olivier, Tony, and Drama Desk Awards, and has entertained thousands during its multi-year runs in the U.K., Broadway, and Australia. After benefitting from a large and sudden inheritance, the inept and accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society embark on producing an ambitious 1920s murder mystery. They are delighted that neither casting issues nor technical hitches currently stand in their way. However, hilarious disaster ensues and the cast start to crack under the pressure, but can they get the production back on track before the final curtain falls? THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a farcical murder mystery, a play within a play, conceived and performed by award-winning company Theatre Mischief. The production is part of The Phoebe & Otto Premiere Series. Honorary Producers are Debbie & Bob Fleischman.

Subscriptions to 1812 Productions' 2022-2023 season are currently available by visiting 1812productions.org. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

About 1812 Productions: 1812 Productions is dedicated to creating theatrical works of comedy and comedic works of theater that explore and celebrate our sense of community, our history, and our humanity. 1812 Productions was founded in 1997 by Jennifer Childs and Peter Pryor, two long-time friends and artistic collaborators, with a dedication to comedy, theater, and Philadelphia artists. In 1998 the company premiered with The Compleat Works of Wllm Shkspr (abridged) and was promptly named "Best of Philly - Theater in Infancy" by Philadelphia Magazine.

In 2000, they presented the company's first original piece created by Childs, The Big Time: Vaudeville for the Holidays. It was a critical and box office success and was the beginning of what would become a holiday tradition - an original piece each year that focused on an era or area of comedic history. It introduced a unique comedic style that is signature 1812 and was the first of now over 35 original works created by the company.

Since that time, 1812 has continued to combine their original work with plays and devised theater pieces by established and emerging playwrights and artists, producing three mainstage shows and several limited engagement comedy events each season. Their education program, 1812 Education, has been in residence at South Philadelphia High School and the Widener School for Children with Disabilities for 20 years. 1812 Education has been awarded the Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theatre Education and Community Service and The Victory Foundation Award.

1812 Productions is the only professional theater company in the country dedicated to comedy and was the recipient of an honorary citation from the City of Philadelphia for outstanding work and commitment to the Philadelphia arts community. More at 1812productions.org.