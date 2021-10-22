The West Australian Ballet Announces 2022 Season

The West Australian Ballet has announced its 2022 season. The season will kick off with Platinum: Ballet at the Quarry, running 11 Feb - 5 Mar 2022.

Learn more at https://waballet.com.au/.

Check out the announcement video below!

The full lineup is as follows:

Platinum: Ballet at the Quarry

11 Feb - 5 Mar 2022

As the sun sets on hot summer nights, join us under the stars and surrounded by rugged natural beauty at the Quarry Amphitheatre as we treat you to a unique evening of contemporary dance.

Genesis

25 Mar - 2 Apr 2022

Surrounded by the industrial red brick walls and exposed wooden beams of West Australian Ballet Centre's Studio One, feel the intimacy and rawness in this mini season of experimental short works as our dancers take control and showcase their choreographic flair.

ALICE (in wonderland)

06 - 21 May 2022

Feel the excitement and energy as Septime Webre's family smash hit returns! A feast for the eyes that boldly marries ballet with theatre and puppetry. Journey with us as Alice takes another crazy tumble down the rabbit hole. Whatever you do, 'don't be late' as tickets will disappear fast!

Live with West Australian Symphony Orchestra

STATE

24 Jun - 3 Jul 2022

Under the soft golden light of the State Theatre Centre, join us as the dancers of West Australian Ballet embody powerful artistic expression and new energies in this bold showcase of contemporary and neo-classical works.

Goldberg Variations

9 - 24 Sep 2022

Giving new life to J.S. Bach's iconic Baroque masterpiece first performed in 1741, Australian Natalie Weir explores choreographic architecture in which partnership, human connection and the beauty of motion share a new kind of relationship.

Swan Lake

18 Nov - 11 Dec 2022

The ballet will present a breathtaking new classical production of ballet's greatest masterpiece. This unique Western Australian telling, set in 1880's Fremantle Harbour, weaves ancient music and dance performed by Noongar artists into the iconic classical ballet Swan Lake. Created by master choreographer Krzysztof Pastor with the team who created the award-winning Dracula, this is a significant World Premiere you will be proud to experience.