The Blue Room Theatre and Public Service Announcement Present I FEEL FINE

Fringe World 2018 Adelaide Tour Ready Award winner and 2019 Theatre Award nominee, public service announcement are back with a pop-gospel extravaganza that will leave you reborn.

I Feel Fine is the latest work from Perth based award-winning theatre collective, public service announcement. Led by Zachary Sheridan (Winner of the 2019 Flinders University Young Playwrights' Award), with assistant direction from Elise Wilson (Floor Thirteen, GRACE, Cookies and Cream) and starring Simone Detourbet (GRACE, Let Me Finish), Amelia Burke (Miss Westralia), and Kylie Bywaters (HIRO). These divine performances are blessed by brotherly music duo Isaac Diamond (Blue Room Theatre Performance Award 2018) and Jacob Diamond (WAM Best Folk Act and Best Male Vocalist).



Some days we get overwhelmed. We look at the state of the world and it's just too hard. Rising sea levels, unpredictable weather, plastic lined coffee cups. All of these problems and, to top it off, our air conditioners keep faltering in the heat. I Feel Fine explores feelings of hope and despair; how we can live when our survival is complicit in the world's destruction. Together the team has created an intimate church experience that aims to repair humanity's relationship with the world.

"With the audience, we will investigate the contradiction of our existence in the context of climate crises: that our everyday actions are bringing about our own extinction. But let's not be bereft of hope - let us share our eco-anxieties and ease our souls. Let us pray together at the Church of the Anthropocene." - Zachary Sheridan



I Feel Fine celebrates the role of the journey, collaborating with many artists from multiple art forms. Utilising public engagement, research, interviewing and devising, Sheridan aims to create theatre that is interdisciplinary and incorporates many voices. "I Feel Fine combines different artistic disciplines, explores the most pressing issue of our time, and is process-orientated (which is seemingly rare in our 'ends justify the means society)" says Sheridan.

Join us at the Church of the Anthropocene from October 1 - 19. A place to shake off your climate-shame, sing, dance, pray and shot a little wheatgrass.

public service announcement is based in Perth, WA, on the lands of Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. The core artists are Amelia Burke, Elise Wilson and Zachary Sheridan.

Writer & Director Zachary Sheridan

Producer Erin Lockyer

Assistant Director Elise Wilson

Performers Simone Detourbet, Amelia Burke and Kylie Bywaters

Performer, Sound Design and Composer Isaac Diamond and Jacob Diamond Projection Designer Zal Kanga-Parabia

Costume Designer & Set Consultant: Kaitlin Brindley

Set Designer Jessee Lee Johns

Lighting Design & Stage Manager Jasmine Lifford

Dramaturg Renee Newman

Marketing & Publicity Zoe Hollyoak

Collaborator: Elizabeth Bills

Preview: October 1, 7pm

Season: October 3 - 19, 7pm

Tickets: $30 via blueroom.com.au

Venue: The Blue Room Theatre, 53 James St, Northbridge WA 6000





