State Theatre Centre of WA Presents OKLAHOMA!

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA presents Oklahoma! Performances take place 28 November - 20 December.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and book & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Based on the play "Green Grow The Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs, the show features original dances by Agnes De Mille.

Enter the Oklahoma territory of 1906, beyond the western reaches of the federated United States.

Shotgun rides, shotgun weddings, and shotgun justice. No local government, no electricity, no motor cars.

Tensions simmer between the cowmen who have long worked the territory, and the increasing number of eastern farmers staking new claims to land which disrupts the cowmen's trade. Meanwhile, farm girl Laurey works to maintain her independence while being courted by both Curly and Jud - two very different kinds of suitor.

Directed by Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, The Show Goes On, Once), the production features timeless hits such as Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin', People Will Say We're in Love, and The Surrey With the Fringe on Top.

DIRECTOR: Richard Carroll

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Victoria Falconer

SET AND COSTUME DESIGNER: Jonathon Oxlade

LIGHTING DESIGNER: Trent Suidgeest

SOUND DESIGNER: Tim Collins

CHOREOGRAPHERS: Laura Boynes and Bernadette Lewis

CAST:Laila Bano RindStefanie CaccamoAxel DuffyEmily HaveaLuke HewittSara ReedCameron Taylor

