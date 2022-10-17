Review: THE GRAND DUKE at Dolphin Theatre At UWA

For their latest treat to a willing Perth audience, the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of WA dove deep into the archives for the famous pairs last production, THE GRAND DUKE. A wonderful comedy with a plot bordering on farcical, there are enough songs and laughs to endear people to both the show and to Gilbert & Sullivan in general.

THE GRAND DUKE is difficult to place in the Gilbert & Sullivan body of work. It was the last show the duo made, and it was generally considered to be a failure when it was first released, some suggesting it detracted from the legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan. Rarely performed outside of companies doing the complete works, it found somewhat of a revival in the latter 20th century, with many productions finding that its themes carried through and that the score was perhaps more accessible than some other Gilbert and Sullivan works.

AS mentioned, THE GRAND DUKE is unashamedly a comedy, and the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of WA were able to really bring that to the fore. Indeed, Gilbert and Sullivan went to no lengths to hide some of the comedic points, with many people able to readily understand what sort of character the lead Ernest Dummkopf is. Justin Friend is comfortable in the role, with this being the third time he has portrayed Dummkopf, and as such he effortlessly delivers the comedic value as an unwitting fool. Michael Cummins plays Ludwig, the main protagonist of the story whose multiple engagements and fiancées add to the plot and the show itself. Aimee-Rose Keppler plays Ludwig's first fiancé Lisa, and one would barely know this was her first main operatic role, belting out some of the more difficult songs with ease whilst also showing a soft and humourous side to her character. Emily Hazell is an excellent Baroness von Krakenfeld, another bride-to-be whose personality matches her namesake sea-monster in terms of being difficult, whilst Jessica Karauria is the Princess of Monte Carlo, a dainty yet tough character. Belinda Butler makes a delightful Julia Jellicoe, the 'main' bride to be, and Butler does an outstanding job of portraying her character's big personality.

Mark Thompson has several hilarious moments as the titular Grand Duke, the unwitting target of an assassination plot that almost everyone else is in on. Robrecht Herfkens is the sharp lawyer Dr Tannhausen, and Glenn Rowan is the witty Prince of Monte Carlo. The ensemble features many talented performers who rise to the challenge of the operatic scores whilst adding a great deal of humour to the background of the show.

With excellent vocals performing the catchy songs from the score, the show is really enhanced by a 21 piece orchestra, conducted by musical director Michael Brett. The show is far richer for having a healthy musical accompaniment and some of the musical pieces are truly memorable. The costumes are another highlight of the show, with Gail Reading and Veronica Hudgson putting together some wonderful Bavarian period costumes with a healthy dose of outrageous and eye-catching outfits appearing throughout (Marjorie De Caux's British outfit for Julia Jellicoe is a particular highlight). Director Paul Treasure does an excellent job adding modern twists to show whilst highlighting its classical feel (THE GRAND DUKE is set around 1750 and originally produced in the late 19th century so this is by no means an easy feat) to ensure it keeps its unmistakable Gilbert and Sullivan vibe.

THE GRAND DUKE is a delightful and easy to watch comedic opera performed by a talented and enthusiastic cast. As with any Gilbert and Sullivan opera, one can take as little or as much as they want from it. There are many jokes that can be read into (for example Julia Jellicoe, the only English character, speaks with a German accent whilst the rest of the cast- all German characters- have an English accent, with the Duke's Scottish accent adding another absurd twist) but there are also many jokes and comedic stylings that are absolutely front and centre. This show is easy to enjoy, and whilst any Gilbert and Sullivan ought to see it, THE GRAND DUKE serves as an excellent introduction to the body of work of the classic duo. This is a hilarious and thoroughly enjoyable show put on by an immensely talented bunch of passionate creatives.

THE GRAND DUKE is at The Dolphin Theatre at UWA until October 22nd. Tickets and more information available from The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of WA.