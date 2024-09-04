Review: THE CHILDREN at State Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BLACK SWAN Theatre Company’s production of THE CHILDREN at Perth's State Theatre Centre is a thought-provoking exploration of responsibility and legacy. The play balances the weight of its subject matter with many lighter moments, held together by compelling performances from the small cast. Kirkwood's script is both intelligent and emotionally resonant and will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The set, designed by Bruce McKinven, is small and sparse. The entire performance takes place in a single room, a kitchen in a small cottage, and McKinven conveys the isolated nature of the characters as well as the world they live in, trying to enjoy a well-earned retirement under the spectre of a recent disaster. Matt Marshall’s lighting design adds an extra element with little more than regular kitchen lighting to work with. The opening is perfectly brought to us from darkness, setting the scene for a play that reveals itself bit by bit, with focus given only when needed. Simple things from flickering lights to changes in brightness add a great deal to a play that gives so much outside of its dialogue. The set is entirely surrounded by darkness, to the point that even when the characters go to leave, it is clear that they are still trapped. Director Mel Cantwell utilises the space- and the cast of three- perfectly, with the play leaning just as much (if not more) on words that aren’t spoken that ones that are. The setting, as well as the performances, do very well to ensure the play has a strong air of familiarity and even normality, even though the degree to which the setting is abjectly abnormal becomes clearer as the show goes on.

Caroline Brazier plays Rose, a friend whose life contrasts with the two other characters. Rose enjoys a life of freedom and apparent excess, whereas the other characters live simply. Brazier plays the part wonderfully and shows awareness of the deliberate disruption she has brought upon the couple, but also conceals the problems she introduces throughout the show. Rose brings tension to the other characters with what she brings, but she also conveys a sense of tension with the audience, steadily adding more to an already complex question the play poses before she finally shares the real reason she is there near the finale. Brazier controls the tension and discomfort perfectly as the character that disrupts life once again for the two other characters.

As Hazel is Nicola Bartlett. In contrast with Caroline Brazier’s Rose, who makes no secret of how much she knows about her own life and what goes on, Bartlett makes Hazel a calculatingly aloof character, developing with the plot into a complex and intelligent person, consistently surprising the other characters and the audience with what she knows about her past as well as all of their futures. Steadily introducing more depth to her character, Bartlett is perhaps the most relatable character, juggling a simple and recognisable façade with an emotional intelligence that very much shapes the show.

As Robin is Humphrey Bower, and whilst we meet Robin as a what-you-see-is-what-you-get type, he too carries a secret that he holds close until the end. Whilst the other two characters betray the fact they’re carrying these secrets, Bower does well to conceal his, giving a sense of comfort and stability as well as providing some of the lighter moments of the show. Bower ensures his character seems blissfully unaware of his contribution to the tension of the characters but, as with the other characters, conveys the fact that he knows more than he lets on at first.

The chemistry between the three performers is simply outstanding, always perfectly controlling the tension, weight and humour of the show. Whilst so much is given what the characters say, the show is an exploration of the power of the unspoken word, with many interactions ensuring the audience is aware that there’s more to it, but keeping the details until the show develops more. The way the creatives hold this throughout the show is wonderful and adds much to reflect on after the show from a story that itself is made for reflection.

THE CHILDREN is a powerful and timely production that lingers in the mind with a slow burn that keeps going long after the lights come up. It serves as a poignant reminder of the choices we make today and the consequences they may hold for the future, both for ourselves and others. This production by BLACK SWAN Theatre Company does justice to Kirkwood's impactful script, delivering a theatrical experience that is moving, stimulating, and thought provoking. With powerful performances, perfect direction and wonderful control of what is said and what is left unsaid, THE CHILDREN is a must-see for anyone seeking theatre that challenges and inspires.

THE CHILDREN is at the State Theatre Centre until September 15th. Tickets and more information from BLACK SWAN Theatre Company.

Photos thanks to Philip Gostelow/BLACK SWAN Theatre Company.

