Review: PRIMA FACIE at State Theatre Centre

PRIMA FACIE is a powerful one-person play by Suzie Miller that explores the complex perception of sexual assault survivors from the point of view of a lawyer hopelessly dedicated to the law. The play explores the legal system and its impact on sexual assault survivors, and Sophia Forrest’s performance coupled with the minimalist staging gives the audience no choice but fully confront these issues.

Sophia Forrest plays Tessa, a lawyer whose life and perspective radically change after they experience a sexual assault. From the start, Forrest captures the audience's attention with their strong stage presence and emotional performance. They skilfully showcase Tessa’s transformation from strength and confidence to vulnerability and anguish.

One of the highlights of Forrest's performance was how they portray Tessa's internal conflict. As a lawyer, Tessa believes in the legal system, but as a survivor, they see its flaws. Forrest's portrayal of this struggle was both heartbreaking and thought-provoking, making the audience question justice and fairness. Indeed, during a pointed monologue towards the end, the house lights come up slightly so that Tessa may address the audience and society directly, a particularly poignant and confronting moment in a show that is built on poignancy and confrontation.

The simple stage setup (designed by Bruce McKinven and Andy Cross) enhanced the emotional impact of the play. With just a few pieces of furniture and subtle lighting, the focus was entirely on Forrest, allowing the audience to fully engage with Tessa's story. Peter Young’s lighting effectively conveys different moods, transitioning smoothly from the busy courtroom to Tessa's personal struggles. Kate Champion’s direction of the play ensures that the pacing was steady and the emotional moments were impactful. Each scene flows smoothly into the next, keeping the audience engaged throughout.

Suzie Miller's script is sharp and insightful, critiquing the legal system while also exploring the personal effects of sexual assault. The dialogue is fast and clever, reflecting Tessa's intelligence and legal skills, but it also slows down to highlight emotional moments. Forrest delivered the lines perfectly, capturing the essence of Miller's writing. Indeed, Suzie Miller is a former lawyer herself, and whilst the courtroom scenes sometimes veer into American style TV drama rather than the true (and comparatively boring) reality, the legal system is explored from the point of view of someone within it, and when presented to the audience, the conclusion is the same.

PRIMA FACIE is a powerful piece of theater driven almost entirely by excellent acting and brilliant writing. It has won several awards, and if you are lucky enough to see it, you will find out why, whilst having your perspectives confronted and challenged.

PRIMA FACIE is at Heath Ledger Theatre until July 21st. Tickets and more information from BLACK SWAN Theatre Company.

Photos thanks to Daniel J Grant.

Comments