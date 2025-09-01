Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Planet Royale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a twisted tale of desperation and botany that has been delighting audiences for decades, but few productions of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS have managed to balance its comedic and darker elements as deftly as the new one at Planet Royale. The stage evokes the Skid Row setting of the show, but the performances are what truly elevates it, with a small but truly talented cast hitting every part perfectly. Mixing the classic elements with a world-first digital star, Drew Anthony’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will delight fans who know the show, as well as those only just discovering it.

Underpinning the whole show is the three urchins who bring the doo-wop to the show whilst serving as a Greek chorus of sorts. Jordyn Gallop, Kya Moreno and Carrie Pereira as the urchins bring sumptuous harmonies and upbeat vocals, whilst fitting in to the show perfectly. Blake Jenkins makes a simply wonderful Seymour, bringing one off the more unusual character arcs to brilliant life. Jenkins makes the character adorably luckless as the plot demands; however the character is very much his own, and all the better for it. The chemistry with Emily Lambert’s Audrey is brilliant, too. Emily Lambert delivers some of the funnier lines of the show and leans right into the comedy elements, but mixes it with outstanding singing, balancing the nasal, ditzy voice of the character to deliver genuinely emotive and powerful numbers.

The greedy and manipulative Mr Mushnik is played by Tim How, who elevates all the clever and funny traits of the shop owner. The ballroom style dance with Seymour for ‘Mushnik and Son’ is a particular highlight of an excellent performance. Noah Skape absolutely shines as the dentist, adding a hefty dose of personality to the hilarious representation, before playing a host of other characters each with a unique flair, and it seems increasing humour. Skape showcases a variety of skills, with excellent voice work, physical comedy and singing to boot in many small parts that contribute greatly to the show. Clay Darius, meanwhile, lends his strong, soulful vocals to Audrey II, generating emotion, sass, and callous disregard despite being unseen.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS was written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, about ten years before they kickstarted the Disney renaissance. Not only are the songs varied in style and meaning, they serve as key parts to the story and overall theme. The small cast of this iteration of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS hit the vocals to perfection, with an ability to illustrate all the feeling needed. Credit must go to Perth business Aquixel, whose unique digital Audrey II- a world first representation- takes away none of the magic that puppets bring in earlier versions. The shortened stage and theatre style seating further help retain the intimacy and horror/comedy tones that really make LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS such a classic. Whilst a little is lost in the peripheries of the wide stage, Drew Anthony’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS serves the classic musical perfectly, whilst adding plenty of personality and heart.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is at Planet Royale until September 13. Tickets and more information from Drew Anthony Creative.

