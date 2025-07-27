Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Crown Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The enchanting tale of Beauty and the Beast has arrived at Perth's Crown Theatre, captivating audiences with its timeless magic and spectacular production. This beloved Disney classic, brought to life on stage, features a stellar main cast that truly embodies their iconic roles. Together, this ensemble creates a vibrant and immersive experience from the moment the curtain rises. With a healthy portion of visually spectacular scenery, props and costumes, Beauty and the Beast enhances the classic movie it is based upon.

Perth-born and raised Shubshri Kandiah brings an extraordinary depth to the character, showcasing not only her exceptional acting prowess but also her truly outstanding vocal range and impressive dancing skills. Her graceful movements across the stage, whether navigating the bustling village or waltzing in the Beast's ballroom, added a true elegance to her sparkling performance. Beyond Belle's captivating presence, the entire production shines with remarkable talent and meticulous attention to detail. Brendan Xavier transformation from a fearsome, somewhat one-dimensional Beast to a tender prince was brilliant, while Jackson Head's Gaston was perfectly arrogant and comically villainous. Rohan Browne is a gloriously flamboyant and witty Lumierre, working a wonderful contrast with Gareth Jacobs’ up tight (or perhaps, tightly wound) Cogsworth. Jayde Westaby as Mrs Pott’s seemed a perfect casting, the iconic Beauty and the Beast song a real highlight. Mention must go to the youngsters who play Chip, with their performance and the related visual effects being a major conversation point outside the theater. With an exceptional ensemble and elaborate costumes, intricate set designs, and the orchestra's rich musical accompaniment further enhanced the magical atmosphere, transporting the audience directly into the fairytale.

Stunning dance sequences are just one magical part of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Beauty and the Beast is a grand theatrical event that appeals to all ages. From the grand ballroom sequence to the intimate moments between Belle and the Beast, every scene is crafted with care, culminating in a truly magical and emotionally resonant experience. Whilst the lead cast are wonderful, the ensemble add a great deal to the show. Heaped upon this is some simply brilliant choreography, and stunning visual effects, which adds some truly memorable sequences to an already excellent show. The musical of Beauty and the Beast brings together everything you love about the classic movie with everything there is to love about theater, making a spectacular show that gives something to everyone.

Beauty and the Beast is at Crown Perth until October 12. Tickets and more information at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australia.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Australia - Perth News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...