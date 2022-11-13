Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's ROSE AND WALSH at Stirling Theatre
The production runs from November 25th through December 10th.
A play from the writer of The Odd Couple and Barefoot in the Park is coming to Stirling Theatre. Neil Simon's Rose and Walsh, directed by Carryn McLean, is the story of two ageing lovers who were once literary giants. The production runs from November 25th through December 10th.
Check out the production photos below!
Once-successful author Rose is going blind and facing bankruptcy while her former lover Walsh makes an offer that will earn her millions and secure her financial future - the only problem is that Walsh is dead.
The audience is privy to the amusing private conversations between Rose and Walsh but other characters can only hear what Rose is saying.
Playwright Neil Simon was also responsible for Sweet Charity, Plaza Suite, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, They're Playing Our Song, Biloxi Blues and Lost in Yonkers with Rose and Walsh his last play.
"It's a very funny script where rapid-fire jokes between Rose and Walsh are made at the expense of each other," Carryn said. "But there is a serious side, dealing with ageing, death and grief.
"There are so many expectations from audiences of Neil Simon plays and it can be daunting for any director to do justice to his work, given he has won numerous Oscar and Tony Awards over his 40-year career.
"With Rose and Walsh, we need to show the humour without trivialising the content - Walsh isn't a ghost but a product of Rose's vivid imagination as she deals with her love of Walsh and grief at his passing."
After joining Patch Theatre in 1967, Carryn became a founding member of Stirling Theatre in 1970 and has appeared in numerous plays with the company over the years. She was made a life member in 2000 and has also directed No Time On, Saving Ardley, Anne of Green Gables, Little Women, Two Weeks with the Queen, It's A Wonderful Life and The Actress. In 2017, she received the Susan Hayward Award for Best Director of a Play at the annual Finley Awards for her production of Moonlight and Magnolias at Limelight Theatre. Carryn also spent 7½ years with the Perth Theatre Trust from its formation in 1979 and was involved in the refurbishment of His Majesty's Theatre.
Neil Simon's Rose and Walsh plays at 7.30pm November 25, 26, December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 with 2pm matinees November 27 and December 4. Tickets are $22, $20 concession - book at www.trybooking.com/BZPWM.
Stirling Theatre is on Morris Place, Innaloo.
Photo Credit:
Gordon Park, Benedict Chau, Amanda Bird and Gwen Browning
Gwen Browning and Amanda Bird
Amanda Bird and Benedict Chau
More Hot Stories For You
November 10, 2022
Black Swan will present Artistic Director Kate Champion's inaugural Season for 2023, celebrating a new artistic era for Western Australia's state theatre company.
THE FLOWER THAT FELL FROM THE SKY Will Be Presented By Feet First Collective and Little Y Next Month
November 10, 2022
In an exciting international collaboration Feet First Collective and Little y team up to present the world premiere of The Flower that Fell from the Sky by French playwright Heloise Wilson. A powerful story of loss and hope set in a world teetering on disastrous climate change, this loose adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov is an insightful and heart-felt contemporary fable created for audience members 12 years and above.
ENLIGHTENMENT By Joe Paradise Lui Comes to the Studio Underground STCWA Next Month
November 7, 2022
Following a critically acclaimed world premiere season in Melbourne in March 2021 , THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF THE SIDDHARTHA GAUTAMA BUDDHA AND THE ENCOUNTER WITH THE MONKEY KING - GREAT SAGE, EQUAL OF HEAVEN has its WA premiere at the Studio Underground STCWA from 14-17 December 2022.
THE TEMPEST Comes to Araluen Botanic Park This Month
November 3, 2022
Shakespeare returns to Araluen Botanic Park this November with Roleystone Theatre's production of The Tempest.
Sage Gateshead's Loud & Clear Celebrates 10th Anniversary
October 31, 2022
Loud and Clear sessions are led by Sage Gateshead in partnership with Newcastle and Gateshead Local Authority Fostering Teams, Adopt North East, and Adoption Tees Valley.