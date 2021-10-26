Fringe World Award-Winning Comedian Luke Bolland Is Back with A Brand New Show BUBBLE BOY

Award-winning comedian Luke Bolland will premiere his hilarious, brand new stand-up comedy show at Fringe World 2022, 'Luke Bolland: Bubble Boy'. The 5-star reviewed, FRINGE WORLD WA overall best comedy award-winning and sell-out act returns to help wash the bad taste of Covid from our mouths.

So, what's the show about? Well 2021 was supposed to be a big year for Luke; after winning the largest professional comedy competition in Australia (Comedy Lounge: Funny Faces) Luke's prize was $3,000 travel money to go to the US and tour his comedy around America. Sadly, with borders shut, Luke was trapped in a bubble of his home town of Perth, so instead of touring he created a brand new stand-up comedy show just for his fellow bubble people!

"I was heartbroken I couldn't complete my dream of touring my comedy around America, but I know a lot of people in Perth are in a similar position of having to delay travel and life plans so I wanted to write a show just for them, that's Bubble Boy!"

With 12 performances of this hilarious new show, 'Luke Bolland: Bubble Boy' premieres on Tuesday 1st February at Pleasure Garden's The Parlour. 'Bubble Boy' is on daily at 6:10pm making it the perfect show to see before or after enjoying a meal out in Northbridge. Luke's reputation for hilarious and fresh comedy every year makes his shows a safe bet for a great night out at the festival. 'Bubble Boy' combines Luke's quick-witted stand-up comedy and signature storytelling for a laugh-out-loud night out you won't regret.

The Parlour @ Pleasure Garden, Northbridge

6:10pm daily, Tuesday 1st February to Sunday 13th February

(12 shows with no shows on Mondays)

Duration: 60-minute show

Prices: Standard tickets from $25, Groups of 6+ $22

https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/luke-bolland-bubble-boy-fw2022