Co3 Contemporary Dance Releases GLORIA on Co3Digital

Raewyn Hill, Co3 Artistic Director, honoured her New Zealand mentor, legendary dancer, and choreographer Douglas Wright, by programming his most iconic dance work GLORIA in Co3's 2022 season (14 - 18 September). Following its highly anticipated and acclaimed Perth season, GLORIA can now be viewed online by Australian and international audiences for a limited period from 12 December 2022 to Thursday 12 January 2023 on Co3Digital as part of a special holiday season offering.

This beautiful, brave, and innovative work is a homecoming - to joy, to love and to dance. Dancers fly, twist and turn in a graceful airborne celebration of life. Audiences will relish the cyclical movement and emotional arcs in the work taking them on a journey through serenity to euphoria, fear to calm. Movements full of energy and vigour that were ground-breaking in the 90's, that have become a foundation for the contemporary dance art form that we know today.

Raewyn Hill, Co3 Artistic Director, and Director of the work stated, "This revisitation of GLORIA honours a great mentor, maker, and master of contemporary dance."

Alana Culverhouse, Co3 Executive Director added, "We are thrilled to release this work as part of our Co3Digital platform and hope that it further inspires interest and love of Wright's beautiful choreography."

Cost is $19AUD, and the viewing window is for 7 days from purchase with 48 hours to view once play has commenced. Proceeds from this encore online season of GLORIA will go to support the featured dance artists through royalties. It is Co3's hope that this will not only provide supplementary income for artists but broaden the reach of the work they present, overcoming physical or geographical barriers for audiences, while also introducing a greener touring model.

GLORIA features an ensemble of ten Co3 dancers with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra alongside a choir from the St George's Cathedral Consort, conducted by Dr Joseph Nolan. The work was made possible through the support of EY Australia, videography by Artshoot Media and sound recording by ABC Classics Perth.

Additionally, the Company has available through their website app, Co3Unlocked, a significant array of FREE behind-the-scenes interviews for people to watch in anticipation of viewing the production.

Go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214212Â®id=190&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fco3.org.au%2Funlocked%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.