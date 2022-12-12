Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Co3 Contemporary Dance Releases GLORIA on Co3Digital

The production is available for a limited period from 12 December 2022 to Thursday 12 January 2023.

Dec. 12, 2022 Â 

Co3 Contemporary Dance Releases GLORIA on Co3Digital

Raewyn Hill, Co3 Artistic Director, honoured her New Zealand mentor, legendary dancer, and choreographer Douglas Wright, by programming his most iconic dance work GLORIA in Co3's 2022 season (14 - 18 September). Following its highly anticipated and acclaimed Perth season, GLORIA can now be viewed online by Australian and international audiences for a limited period from 12 December 2022 to Thursday 12 January 2023 on Co3Digital as part of a special holiday season offering.

This beautiful, brave, and innovative work is a homecoming - to joy, to love and to dance. Dancers fly, twist and turn in a graceful airborne celebration of life. Audiences will relish the cyclical movement and emotional arcs in the work taking them on a journey through serenity to euphoria, fear to calm. Movements full of energy and vigour that were ground-breaking in the 90's, that have become a foundation for the contemporary dance art form that we know today.

Raewyn Hill, Co3 Artistic Director, and Director of the work stated, "This revisitation of GLORIA honours a great mentor, maker, and master of contemporary dance."

Alana Culverhouse, Co3 Executive Director added, "We are thrilled to release this work as part of our Co3Digital platform and hope that it further inspires interest and love of Wright's beautiful choreography."

Cost is $19AUD, and the viewing window is for 7 days from purchase with 48 hours to view once play has commenced. Proceeds from this encore online season of GLORIA will go to support the featured dance artists through royalties. It is Co3's hope that this will not only provide supplementary income for artists but broaden the reach of the work they present, overcoming physical or geographical barriers for audiences, while also introducing a greener touring model.

GLORIA features an ensemble of ten Co3 dancers with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra alongside a choir from the St George's Cathedral Consort, conducted by Dr Joseph Nolan. The work was made possible through the support of EY Australia, videography by Artshoot Media and sound recording by ABC Classics Perth.

Additionally, the Company has available through their website app, Co3Unlocked, a significant array of FREE behind-the-scenes interviews for people to watch in anticipation of viewing the production.

Go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214212Â®id=190&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fco3.org.au%2Funlocked%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year Photo
Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year
Everyoneâ€™s favourite Jewish, cancer-surviving, lawyer-turned comedian, Michael Shafar, is back for Fringe World for the first time in years because he was considered by Mark McGowan to be TOO DANGEROUS to enter the state.
Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale Photo
Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale
After recently appearing as Amos in a sold-out season of Chicago, Vincent Hooper is back at the Royale theatre!
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre Photo
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre
Worldwide smash SIX THE MUSICAL has arrived in Perth for a limited season. From humble beginnings to a grip on Broadway and the West End, it is breaking ground with the success of its online presence. The show itself is a sight and sound spectacular. Whether you want a history lesson or simply to rock out for the night, it has something for you.
Interview: Phoenix Jackson Mendoza of SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre Photo
Interview: Phoenix Jackson Mendoza of SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre
SIX THE MUSICAL is a runaway success. Starting as a side project for Cambridge University students it has grown into a theater phenomenon not to mention its massive online presence. Perth is the next stop on the Australian tour, and star Phoenix Jackson Mendoza stopped by to share her thoughts and insights into the show as well as her life.

More Hot Stories For You


Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next YearMichael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year
December 5, 2022

Everyoneâ€™s favourite Jewish, cancer-surviving, lawyer-turned comedian, Michael Shafar, is back for Fringe World for the first time in years because he was considered by Mark McGowan to be TOO DANGEROUS to enter the state.
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023
November 29, 2022

Jim Steinmanâ€™sÂ Bat Out of Hell â€“ The Musical, featuringÂ Jim SteinmanÂ andÂ Meat Loafâ€™sÂ greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arenaâ€™s around the country.
Full Cast Announced for Australian Production of & JULIET at the Regent TheatreFull Cast Announced for Australian Production of & JULIET at the Regent Theatre
November 29, 2022

The Producers of the Broadway and West End smash hitÂ & JULIETÂ have announced the incredible cast for the productionâ€™s Australian season at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne, when performances commence on February 26.
Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet RoyaleVincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale
November 29, 2022

After recently appearing as Amos in a sold-out season of Chicago, Vincent Hooper is back at the Royale theatre!
Harbor Theater to Present New Version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Beginning This WeekHarbor Theater to Present New Version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Beginning This Week
November 20, 2022

The Australian premiere of a new stage adaptation of A Christmas Carol â€“ written as if narrated by and featuring Charles Dickens himself â€“ will be presented at Harbour Theatre beginning next week.
share