Celebrated Writer Andrew Bovell Will Join Black Swan Board

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company has announced the appointment of celebrated writer Andrew Bovell to the Company's Board of Directors.

BLACK SWAN's Chair, Francois Witbooi, stated, "We're pleased and fortunate to welcome Andrew Bovell to the board. His artistic representation, knowledge and international expertise both in writing for stage and screen will be invaluable as the company strives to foster a vibrant and sustainable cultural sector."

Witbooi added, "On a more personal note we are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to his home state. Andrew, was born in Kalgoorlie and grew up in Cottesloe, and is part of our 2023 season with his play Things I Know To Be True, a critically acclaimed story about family and love in its many complex forms."

Andrew Bovell says "I welcome the opportunity to join the board of BLACK SWAN. It's vital that artists, in this case a writer, take a seat at the table and play a role in the stewardship of this wonderful and important company. I look forward to joining Francois and the rest of the board in supporting Kate and Ian as they take the company forward, and to reconnecting with the place where I grew up and first became a writer."

Andrew's career as a playwright and screenwriter spans thirty years. His works for the stage have been performed throughout Australia and internationally, including on the West End, Broadway and throughout Europe. His films include A Most Wanted Man, Edge of Darkness, Head On, Lantana and Strictly Ballroom. He has served on the Literature Board of the Australia Council and on the boards of Playwriting Australia, the Australian Writers' Guild and Adelaide Film Festival.



BLACK SWAN audiences recall fondly Andrew's award-winning play, When the Rain Stops Falling, presented in 2011 in the Heath Ledger Theatre.

Andrew is an internationally recognised writer. His works for the stage include Things I Know To Be True, a co-production between State Theatre Company of South Australia and Frantic Assembly in the UK (2016) followed by a new production directed by Neil Armfield at Belvoir Street Theatre in 2019; an adaptation of Kate Grenville's novel The Secret River, directed by Neil Armfield, Sydney Theatre Company / Sydney Festival 2013 , Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane seasons in 2016 and Edinburgh Festival and National Theatre London 2019; When the Rain Stops Falling, Adelaide Festival of the Arts 2008, Sydney Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in 2009, Brisbane, Canberra and Alice Springs in 2010. The play was produced in London at the Almeida Theatre (2009) and in New York at The Lincoln Centre (2010) where it won five Lucille Lortell Awards and was named best new play of the year by Time Magazine. Productions of Andrew's plays continue to be performed throughout Asia, UK, America and Europe.

Other plays include El Jardín which premiered at Teatro Principal in Zaragoza, Spain in 2019 in collaboration with the Numero Cero collective in Madrid, Anthem (Melbourne Festival of the Arts 2019 and Sydney and Perth Festivals 2020) Holy Day (2001), Who's Afraid Of The Working Class? (1998), Speaking In Tongues (1996), Scenes From A Separation (1995), Ship Of Fools (1999) and After Dinner (1988). After Dinner was revived by Sydney Theatre Company in 2015 and State Theatre Company of South Australia in 2018. Andrew is currently adapting his play When the Rain Stops Falling into an opera for Opera Australia with music by Quentin Grant.

Andrew's film credits include In The Shadow Of Iris, a French language adaptation of his screenplay Chaos directed by Jalil Lespert (starring Romain Duris, Charlotte Le Bon, Jalil Lespert, Camille Cottin); A Most Wanted Man (2014) an adaptation of John Le Carre's novel for director Anton Corbijn (starring Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams, Willem Defoe and Robyn Wright) which premiered at Sundance Film Festival; Edge Of Darkness (2010), starring Mel Gibson; Blessed (2009) winner Best Screenplay at the San Sebastian Film Festival; The Book Of Revelation (2006); Lantana (2001), based on his stage play Speaking in Tongues, premiered at Sydney Film Festival and had Gala Screening at Toronto Film Festival, screenplay was awarded, Best Screenplay at the Australian Film Institute Awards, Australian Critics Circle Award, Australian Writers Guild Award; Head On (1998) winner Best Screenplay Australian Writers Guild Awards, The Fisherman's Wake (1996) and the original screenplay for Strictly Ballroom (1992). Andrew has films in development with Tessa Ross (UK), Blumhouse (US) and a miniseries in development with Matchbox Pictures.