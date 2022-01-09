BWW Review: PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Regal Theatre

After a successful run at Crown in 2021, PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT 'parked' in Subiaco for a run at the Regal Theatre. The show is proudly run by a WA based team, and the energy and humour of the show, driven by some big performances, make it a fun and entertaining night out.

Peter Rowsthorn returns as Bernadette with every bit of the quick, dry humour he's known for. He is hilariously over the top when needed, however he is also warm, tender, and thought provoking at times too. Rowsthorn may be best known for his comedy and acting, but musical theatre is comfortably within his repertoire. Also returning to their role is Cougar Morrison as Tick, the emotional role central to the plot. All of Cougar Morrison's skills as an entertainer are on show, quickly winning over the audience with their heart felt performance whilst singing wonderfully and bringing some of the more touching moments in the show together. They also deliver their jokes perfectly in a wonderful all-round performance. Recent WAAPA graduate Samuel Moloney makes his professional debut as Felicia. Moloney brings a great deal of energy to the role with brilliant singing complementing Felicia's city-drag-queen-in-the-country storyline. Whilst Moloney's youthfulness suited the naïve Felicia perfectly, he also acted and sung with polish beyond his years. It's a big way to make a professional debut, but Samuel Moloney was more than up to it.

The show starts in the Cockatoo Club, MCd by Dean Misdale as Miss Understanding. You may be lucky enough to catch Misdale pre-show warming the crowd up, and in-show, Misdale (one of Perth's most popular drag queens) is a perfect addition. Luke Hewitt reprises his role as Bob in another excellent performance. Whilst you could easily imagine running into Hewitt's Bob in any country town, his heart and genuine chemistry with Rowsthorn's Bernadette is a highlight of the show. In a hilariously unpolished return performance is Janelle Koenig as the rough-and-tumble Shirley. Koenig draws a laugh whenever she is on stage with her country pub caricature, and she makes a wonderful addition to the ensemble, too. Read more about Koenig's life and her role in my interview with her.

The show also features Samuel Pilot, a proud Whadjuk Nyungar/Merriam Erub Torres Strait Island man. Pilot does a thought-provoking Welcome To Country to begin the show before slipping into the cast as Mike. Joel Davis is the business savvy Indigenous man Jimmy, and Maita Del Mar returns as the outrageous Cynthia, a role she plays perfectly. Angus Roberts and Ethan Koekemoer alternate the role as Benji, and (if Angus on opening night was anything to go by), is far more an acting child than just a child acting. Their performance as a kid meeting their father for the first time is touching and rounds out the show nicely. Melissa Gall makes a caring and empathetic Marion, whilst also doubling as a Diva. She and the other Divas (Kelsey Skinner, Joanna Rivas, and Zoe Crisp) provide the glorious backing vocals from onstage for much of the show. The ensemble is full of talented performers and their excellent singing and high-energy dance numbers fit this show perfectly.

Adrian Soares' musical direction is central to the show, and whilst the songs are well known pop-songs, the live band really adds atmosphere throughout. Una Genuino and Para Isidro's choreography features throughout, with a healthy dose of big dance numbers from the large ensemble. None of them missed a beat and each dance piece suit its setting in the show perfectly. The memorable costumes from throughout the show are courtesy of Cherie Hewson, the colour and glamour that Priscilla is known for put on stage with Hewson's vision.

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT is an excellent show, the onstage cast all combine to shine a light that in turn gives the audience permission to shine theirs. The palpable buzz from the audience is as clear in cheers and singing as it it is from the dancing in the aisles at intermission and the the praise being sung wherever you turn afterwards. The on-stage energy, cultivated by the talented cast and crew, brings the energy off stage which makes an ideal atmosphere for a show like PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, and it is an absolute joy to see and be a part of.

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT is at The Regal Theatre until January 23, including weekend matinees and special Sunday night Singalong sessions. More information and tickets available from Ticketek